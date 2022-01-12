W.hen it is a question of bringing an author who has been declared dead, almost forgotten and is widely regarded as no longer up-to-date, back into literary life: Then there seems to be no better strategy these days than the threat that the work of this author should be “canceled” .

Norman Mailer, a world-famous writer in his prime, author of books such as “The Naked and the Dead”, “Marilyn” or “Oswald’s Story”, has, it seems, hardly been read in the years since his death in 2007 not discussed and sold very little – if you disregard a splendid volume from Taschen Verlag, which was published in 2019, on the fiftieth anniversary of the first moon landing, besides many photos and Mailer’s report, “Of a Fire on the Moon” is still very readable. brought it back to bookstores under the simpler title “Moonfire”. Even in the texts of young authors who were moved by their own strength and sensitivity, there were hardly any traces of Mailer’s style – although in the past every interested reader could see that this prose could have an enormously contagious effect on the texts of younger authors.