The most prominent features of archaeological policy

In this context, the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Ahmed Al-Fakak, revealed, on Saturday, in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency, the broad lines of the antiquities ministry’s policy during the next stage, most notably the tightening of measures against perpetrators of abuses on archaeological sites and holding them accountable, as well as raising the pace of excavations for antiquities in various governorates of Iraq, and stimulating cultural tourism there.

excavation campaigns

The minister pointed out that “there are future plans for the ministry, including the discovery of new antiquities by facilitating excavation campaigns,” noting the continuation of “excavation campaigns in Babylon, the marshes, Nineveh, the city of Al-Hadr, Sulaymaniyah, and throughout Iraq.”

Speaking of work “to strengthen the excavation campaigns, through the Antiquities Authority and the Ministry, and there are American, British, French, Romanian, Italian and Polish missions interested in antiquities.”

Cultural tourism

The minister stressed that “strengthening the role of archaeological, historical, medical and desert tourism in our country bodes well, through ministerial plans and support for the government program for tourism.”

He added that “exploration plans require time and great efforts and go through many stages, including stages of exploration, protection and maintenance of antiquities, restoration of infrastructure in those areas, and provision of services to tourists, and that the ministry has embarked on these plans and will not stop.”

In this regard, the Iraqi academic and archaeological researcher, Mustafa Dakhil, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

There is no doubt that there is a promising development towards the advancement of the cultural and archaeological reality in particular and the development of its infrastructure, especially with the successive operations of recovering artifacts from abroad, in an important indication that the concerned authorities in the Ministry of Culture and the General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage show wide interest in this bleeding file, as Iraq’s cultural and civilizational treasures have always been subject to looting, vandalism and smuggling, especially over the past two decades.

This official approach to give priority to the Iraqi antiquities file and to develop archaeological sites and cultural museums deserves encouragement and support from various cultural and academic circles, especially those concerned with antiquities and heritage.

This is now reflected in a revival of the cultural movement in general in the country and of antiquities tourism, as we notice recently how the Iraqi museums in Baghdad and other major cities are crowded with visitors and interested Iraqis, Arabs and foreigners.

The percentage of tourists from outside Iraq exceeds the percentage of citizens who visit these museums, which embody the cultural depth of Mesopotamia, which is revealed by the precious artifacts, through the aesthetics and engineering they contain that reflect the size of the social and cognitive development of ancient Iraqi civilizations.

Iraq is one of the richest countries in the world with antiquities, to the extent that some archaeological and cultural treasures, due to their abundance, sometimes float on the roofs of historical sites, due to environmental and climatic factors such as rain and torrential rains.

Iraq was in the past the cradle of some of the oldest cities and civilizations in the world, and there are thousands of archaeological sites in various parts of the country, where the Sumerians, Babylonians, Mitannians, Assyrians and others were.