Obtaining a telephone line in Mexico will even require biometric data such as fingerprints or facial features. The Senate approved a reform that provides for it and the mechanism raises concerns about the privacy and security of users. Only 17 countries in the world have similar regulations.

With 54 votes in favor, 49 against and 10 abstentions, the Senate of Mexico approved the reform of the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law to create the controversial National Register of Mobile Telephone Users.

This new regulation, promoted by the parliamentary group of the ruling Morena party, seeks to create a large database of each and every one of the people who have a telephone line, both in postpaid and prepaid mode. Users will have to provide various personal data ranging from name to nationality.

But what most caused discomfort among opposing senators and in the general population is that users will be required to register their biometric information: for example, fingerprints, facial features or the iris. According to the promoters of this regulation, the objective is to stop crimes such as extortion, fraud and kidnapping that are committed through the use of cell phones; they say, thanks to the registry they will be able to identify those who are behind each telephone line.

❌The Registry does NOT prevent crime. But what will it do? Make it easier for you to be blamed for a crime you did not commit, for your data to end up in the wrong hands (as it has already happened) and for the authorities to abuse your personal information. # NoAlPadrón – ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@ article19mex) April 13, 2021



According to the National Chamber of the Electronic Telecommunications and Information Technologies Industry (Canieti), there are currently 126 million mobile lines in the country, and of that figure, 85% use the prepaid modality, SIM cards that, in Generally, they can be achieved without any documentation.

Experts warn about user privacy and security

In social networks, more people reject the measure than those who defend it, and in fact have described it as authoritarian. Under the numeral # NoAlPadrón, both citizens and human rights organizations warn about the risks that the fact that a person’s biometric data would go to the wrong hands would represent because the database will be available to government agencies without any order judicial.

They also denounce that the presumption of innocence of a user whose line has been stolen and used to commit crimes will be affected. In France 24 we consulted Priscilla Ruiz, legal coordinator of the digital rights program of the NGO Article 19, who expressed her objections to the issue.

For her, this type of reform is not “homologated or harmonized with what the law on the protection of personal data says, which is elementary and fundamental to know how this type of registry is going to collect our data, what data, what authorities. are they going to use, how are they going to protect themselves “.

The ghost of Renaut, the failed 2008 record that ended in a leak

These types of regulations are not new in Mexico. In 2008 the so-called National Registry of Telecommunications Users was born, or simply known as Renaut.

It was an initiative of then President Felipe Calderón who also sought to combat kidnapping and extortion. Renaut sought to deprive criminals of anonymity by forcing telephone line owners to register them with their respective identity numbers.

❌The Registry does NOT prevent crime. But what will it do? Make it easier for you to be blamed for a crime you did not commit, for your data to end up in the wrong hands (as it has already happened) and for the authorities to abuse your personal information. # NoAlPadrón – ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@ article19mex) April 13, 2021



However, this mechanism was removed in 2011 after it became known that the database was leaked and user information was being sold on the illegal market. According to the Mexican NGO Red de Defensa para los Derechos Digitales, instead of reducing crime, lExtortion increased by 40% and kidnapping by 8% during the term of said registration.

“What this does is put at risk the privacy, the identity, even the physical and emotional integrity of the people themselves. It goes further, the impact that is not being evaluated and is not being taken into consideration,” added Priscilla Ruiz. to the subject of data leakage.

At least 17 countries collect biometric data

Most countries require that the telephone lines in their territories be registered with the personal data of the user or owner, but some governments become more invasive than others.

According to a study by the technology research company Comparitech, which reviews and compares technology products, at least 17 countries around the world somehow collect biometric data for SIM card registration. Among them China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Thailand; countries that the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance classified as authoritarian regimes in its 2019 report on the Global State of Democracy.