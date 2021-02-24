D.he judgment of the Munich regional court against the members of the Erfurt doping network around the physician Dr. Mark S. is final. The Munich Higher Regional Court announced on Wednesday that Mark S. and his father, the lawyer Ansgard S., have withdrawn their appeals against the convictions by the Munich II Regional Court on January 15.

Dr. Mark S. had been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison for years of blood doping to athletes and dangerous physical harm. He was also banned from working for three years. The craftsman Dirk Q. had been sentenced to two years and four months in prison, the nurse Diana S. to one year and four months probation. The court had fined Ansgard S. and the paramedic Sven M.

After the conviction of his client, the defense attorney for Mark S. initially announced that he would appeal to the Federal Court of Justice. Chief Public Prosecutor Kai Gräber, who led the proceedings for the Munich investigators, had already told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on January 25th that there was no reason for the public prosecutor’s office to appeal. Gräber had also said that he considered it “imperative” that the State Medical Association of Thuringia, as a professional organization, take measures against Dr. S. checks.