The Government with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport driven by Matthew Salvini has one on the agenda revision of the Highway Code which introduces other rules on the use of electric scooters and e-bikeswho may have theobligation to wear a helmet and license plate, even for adult users. Then under consideration there are also other rules on novice drivers and how to achieve it driving license, with the practice hours for the exam expected to increase from the current 6 hours to 12 hours. Other rules could also lead to a tightening of penalties for those who commit serious violations, with the possibility of introducing the total revocation of the driving document. The bureaucratic process should be definitively concluded in June of 2024.

Review of the Highway Code for scooters

The arrival of scooters during 2020 has above all generated chaos on the roads and new ones accidents. In the two-year period 2021-2022, according to the data provided by Codaconsthere have been 23 dead because of electric scooters.

From 2023, a helmet and license plate may be mandatory on scooters, even for adults

Starting from this data, the MIT, led by Matteo Salvini, intends to launch new rules in 2023 that introduce the obligation to wear a helmet (already in force for minors) and license plate.

Highway Code news

Also under discussion are some changes to the Traffic Lawsaimed at exacerbating the penalties for those caught in driving while intoxicated or under the influence of narcotic substances. In this regard, Matteo Salvini has also proposed disposable breathalyzer mandatory on board, to be used to do the test before driving in order to “stop while there is time”.

The MIT led by Matteo Salvini is working on a revision of the Highway Code

Also have been proposed a electronic control that prevents the vehicle from starting if the seat belts and a facility that obliges a do not use the telephone while driving.

We also think of a work of prevention of road accidents among young people, involving schools in information activities, also with the possibility of attributing school credits. The latter novelty could also be extended to first year students university students. Among the novelties under study there is also that of raise speed limits on some sections of the motorway, in agreement with the concessionary companies and the need to adapt the current rules of the Highway Code to the changes ADAS of vehicles.

Road license revision

The revision of the Highway Code is aimed above all at new generationseven in the acquisition phase of the driver’s license. Among the possible new arrivals there is also that of extending the compulsory hours of training from 6 to 12 practical guide. The possibility of raising a 70 years old the age limit (now 62 years) imposed in coaching the accompanied guide prior to obtaining the licence. Also i novice drivers they will not be able to drive cars of greater power for a certain period, unless they attend courses safe driving.

More hours of compulsory practical driving in the revision of the CdS

With the reform, stricter rules would also come regarding thetraffic homicide with the possibility of introducing the total revocation of the driving document in case of some serious violations of the Highway Code, also called driving license life sentence.

Revision of the Highway Code for road safety

The issue of road safety is increasingly central, as the road accidents they are the first cause of death worldwide for young people between 5 and 29 years old. In the period January-June 2022 alone, Istat recorded 81,437 road accidents that caused injuries to people and 1,450 victims. Chilling numbers that demonstrate the need for action, updating the Highway Code to make our streets safer.

“The ‘Vision Zero’ project, a shared and achievable goal, aims to eliminate the number of deaths and injuries caused by road accidents. DEKRA, thanks to the annual dissemination of Road Safety Reports and the numerous Testing activities of vehicles, components and related technologies, is daily committed to this process – the words of Toni Purcaro, President of DEKRA Italy and Executive Vice President of DEKRA Group – Head of Region CEEME – in this sense, the new generation vehicles, thanks to their connection and driving assistance equipment, are safer and more sustainable.

Toni Purcaro, President of DEKRA Italy and Executive Vice President of DEKRA Group – Head of Region CEEME, together with Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport

However, they are often not guided and used consciously – continues Purcaro – in this regard, the training of young people, with respect to road safety education by families, schools, local authorities and companies involved, represents a way to make teenagers more aware of the risks that may be incumbent on driving. Finally – he concludes – road safety is one of the central themes included in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations”.

