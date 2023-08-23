Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino (currently holding the EU presidency) spoke of “unanimity” among ministers on the proposed method and of “strong agreement”, and “determination to proceed quickly and reach an agreement on the package in the autumn”





The minister Giancarlo Giorgetti at the Rimini Meeting he said it clearly: the budget law for 2024 will move along a path narrowed by the resource node. Resources on which the issue of the new rules of the Stability Pact also weighs. The resumption of negotiations in Brussels is upon us and Italy, which as a negotiating position will ask to exclude investments, is pressing for the reform to be approved within the year, so as to have the new rules from 1 January 2024. the site of Il Sole 24 Ore.

“The situation is still exceptional”, Europe understands this – says Giorgetti – or we risk self-harm. For the avoidance of doubt on the subject, the Mef with an official note that reveals how delicate and decisive the negotiations with Brussels are: «The minister does not ask for the extension of the suspension of the clause of the Stability Pact in force until 12/31/23 but has expressed the hope that by the end of the year the reform of the stability pact should be approved so as to be able to enter into force instead of the old rules from 1 January 24».

And at the meeting in Rimini the Minister of EU Policies Raffaele Fitto also takes the field to share Giorgetti’s fears. «I start from where the minister concluded Giorgetti, to share his just concern. We are veterans for a few years in which we have forgotten the stone guest: the Stability Pact» but «today it returns». «Just look at the increase in public debt, public spending and, unfortunately, current spending in recent years – continues Fitto – to understand how much a situation of dramatic crisis could perhaps be used better than the investments and choices that have been made ».

