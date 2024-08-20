The case is considered to be possibly the last criminal proceedings to investigate the Nazi mass murders. Between June 1943 and April 1945, Irmgard F. worked as a typist in the commandant’s office of the Stutthof concentration camp near Danzig. At the time, she was 18 or 19 years old. Through her work, the young woman had helped those in charge of the concentration camp to systematically kill prisoners, the district court ruled. Even supporting activities could legally be considered as aiding and abetting murder.

The International Auschwitz Committee had previously expressed the hope that the decision in one of the last concentration camp trials before a German court would be a sign of justice. “For survivors of the German concentration and extermination camps, today’s court decision is not only of great symbolic importance,” said Vice President Christoph Heubner on Tuesday morning in Berlin: “Above all, they expect that all the memories, observations and witness statements that they, as surviving eyewitnesses and the voices of their murdered relatives, have contributed to finding the truth will be included in the supreme court’s ruling.”

Given the small number of perpetrators who have ever been tried in Germany, this verdict is particularly important to them, he added. Also with regard to many other perpetrators “who shared responsibility for the murder apparatus in the concentration camps and never saw the inside of a German courtroom. Instead, they were able to enjoy their retirement in peace.”

