Rishi Sunak's Government closes 2023 with bad news. The Prime Minister promised at the start of his term, just over a year ago, that he would put the UK on a path to growth. Revised data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published this Friday, indicates that the country's economy decreased by 0.1% during the third quarter. Initial forecasts indicated flat behavior during that period. Likewise, the 0.2% increase granted to the period between April and June has also been reduced. GDP remained stagnant, at 0%.

The British economy is going through a period of lethargy, with constant doubts about the upward or downward direction of its growth. Activity is still trying to recover from inflation – 3.9% in November – which was one of the highest in Europe and registered double-digit figures between September 2022 and March 2023. Financing costs have also been a drag. The Bank of England (BoE) is on a streak of 14 consecutive interest rate increases, today at 5.25%, and no plans to ease the pressure.

Accompanied all by the consequences of Brexit, which began to be felt with complete clarity once the fog of the pandemic dissipated, the BoE and the country's main economic institutions anticipate a 2024 that will remain practically flat, despite the setback experienced by inflation .

General elections are scheduled for the end of next year. Sunak's Government is entering directly into an electoral period, and his Economy Minister, Jeremy Hunt, insists these days that the reality of the United Kingdom is less gloomy than the official figures indicate. “We have seen inflation fall again this week. And the Office of Budget Responsibility [el organismo independiente que fiscaliza los presupuestos y cuentas del Gobierno] “It is expected that the measures announced in the latest 'autumn budget', which represent the biggest corporate tax cut in the UK's modern history and tax cuts for 29 million workers, could give a big boost to growth figures,” Hunt has defended.

The weakest sectors

The ONS points to the weakness of small businesses, the British film industry, engineering, design and telecommunications and technology companies as the main causes of the downward revision of the data. The Government's recent announcement that it was giving up going ahead with the multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail project in the north of England, HS2, dealt a considerable blow to civil engineering companies, and sent the message that Downing Street was pulling back. brake on the promised massive investment in public infrastructure.

A recession, in the technical sense, begins when there are two consecutive quarters with negative GDP figures. If the period between October and December 2023 also recorded a decrease, however slight, the United Kingdom would enter delicate territory.

“Thirteen years of economic failure, under the leadership of the conservatives, have left citizens in worse living conditions, with higher bills, more expensive mortgages and skyrocketing shopping bag prices,” said the Economy spokesperson. of the Labor opposition, Rachel Reeves, who is already clearly emerging as the future minister responsible for the United Kingdom's accounts if, as the polls anticipate, Labor takes power.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter