The US consumer spending price index (PCE) rose at an annualized rate of 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the final reading of the indicator, released this Thursday, 21. The result represents a downward revision of 0. 2 percentage points compared to the previous estimate.

The PCE core, which disregards the volatile food and energy components, advanced 2.0% in the period, 0.3 percentage points below the last release.

PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.



