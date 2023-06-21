A STONE IN THE SHOE. The Tabasco has gotten into tremendous trouble Rosendo Gomez Piedraholder of the Special Prosecutor for the Ayotzinapa case of the FGR to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

And it is that having reactivated the 17 arrest warrants against members of the Mexican Army He has shown his desperation to strike a blow at any cost in the face of a case that has been collapsing resoundingly.

Let’s not forget the acquittals of Jose Luis Abarca and sidroniocasarrubias in this case.

What is scandalous about this is that the 17 arrest warrants recently issued by the Second District Judge of Federal Criminal Proceedings in the State of Mexico, Raquel Ivette Duarte Cedilloare exactly the same as in September of last year, they were canceled at the request of the FGR because there are not enough elements to prove any responsibility against the military.

Less than a year after this cancellation, magically now there are elements and the same arrest warrants that were canceled almost a year ago are being issued once again.

Once again, the defense of the military will be the responsibility of the litigants Alejandro Robledo and Cesar Gonzalezwho will give battle to the Gómez Piedra Special Prosecutor’s Office and they will seek to hold criminal responsibilities to the public officials involved in this new onslaught.

Undoubtedly, this is a bad message with a view to the 2024 election days in which we are seeing a rebuff of the Executive at Armed forces.

BEFORE THE ABSENCE of a bankruptcy agreement between the creditors of Trese (Technologies Related to Energy and Specialized Services), the director of the Federal Institute of Specialists in Commercial Bankruptcies (Ifecom), Edgar Bonilla, has yet to issue a technical opinion confirming the economic unfeasibility of Ricardo Silvay’s company, therefore, its imminent bankruptcy, which must be decreed by the Seventh District Judge, María Concepción Argumosa. Added to this, Pemex is in a delicate situation, because it has unjustifiably withheld just over 100 million dollars, an amount that should have been deposited in the trust fund managed by CIBanco, which explains why the institution led by Mario Maciel is not in a position to disperse the money under the terms of the trust agreement and according to the various court orders that in turn conflict with each other. Thus CIBanco You are in the middle of a fight that is not yours, since you are simply acting as an administrator. However, the Malaysian company Coastal and Judge Argumosa do not seem to understand the function of a trustee, who, having no resources, clearly cannot disperse payments.

PEMEX JUST GOT assign ooooagain Ixachi. It was won by Grupo Marsori, led by Vicente Soriano. Dedicated to the construction of fuel and LP gas storage plants, it does not have the best references. According to journalistic reports, she was investigated for money laundering and huachicol. She was one of the favorites dew nahle. For a long time, it made spheres for the Dos Bocas refinery until it defaulted and was withdrawn. The 80 million dollar contract was directly awarded by the hosts of Octavio Romero and Marcos Herrería. First it was ESEASA of abraham saints, then Idinsa by Víctor Ortiz, then Caabsa by Luis and Mauricio Amodío, later Kiewit wanted to enter, chaired by Rick Lanoha and finally Arendal by Jesús García-Pons and Avanzia by Florentino Pérez. Almost since the beginning of the six-year term, the crude oil and gas separation battery project in that Ixachi field has been shrinking from about 750 million to 80 million dollars.

AN OPERATION THAT went unnoticed, at least in Mexico, was the recent purchase of Isolux. The matter would not be relevant if it were not for who bought it and what it bought. We are talking about the Mexican Jerónimo de la Macorra, a businessman embedded in the real estate sector and the construction industry. The Spanish Isolux filed for bankruptcy in 2017 to face debts of about 1,270 million euros. Here this company, one of the largest contractors in the world in the last century, also entered bankruptcy and the bankruptcy agreement in the bankruptcy stage was practically agreed upon. But De la Macorra bought the shell of the company in Spain and became the fourth to venture into that country. First it was Carlos Slim with FCC, then Luis and Mauricio Amodío with OHL and more recently José Miguel Bejos with Duro Felguera. In Mexico, Isolux has vast experience in the construction of transmission lines for the CFE and roads.

IN QUINTANA ROO that governs Mara Lezama, a change is being prepared in the State Attorney General’s Office headed by Oscar Montes de Oca. The official would have submitted his resignation last week. The name of Raciel López, who is the delegate in the entity of the General Prosecutor of the Republic, headed by Alejandro Gertz Manero. Montes de Oca had been in office for four years and his responsibility ended in December 2027. There are several files that López from Chiapas will have to take up again, including the case of Juan Llull’s Heaven Hotel in the Riviera Maya, which operates irregularly on a property subject to dispossession to the detriment of the succession of Sergio Herrera Zubeldía.

I TOLD YOU LAST WEEK that an interactionist battle began at CV Directo, this famous sales company through television. The shareholders accuse Luis Epelstein Rapaport, Samuel Alfredo Epelstein Mussan and Gabriela Morales Francisco of a shortage of more than 600 million pesos. The plaintiffs are Eduardo Margolis, from Blindajes Epel, and Ramón Andreu, founder of Innova. The controversy is escalating because those affected have demanded the appearance of the BBVA run by Eduardo Osuna and Santander run by Felipe García Ascencio for having given credits for 200 million pesos to the company through the Epelsteins, resources that were not applied to the business.

MORE THAN A the country’s small tortilla makers, the new decree enlisting Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to restrict the commercialization of genetically modified white corn, it will hit the large flour mills and importers. List in order of importance the Gruma Group chaired by Juan Antonio González Moreno, the Minsa Group headed by Altagracia Gómez, the Cargill Group chaired by Fernando Guareschi, Harinas de Omalli led by Gonzalo Palacio and Hari MASA led by Alberto Morales.

