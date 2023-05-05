President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused the former leader of the SNTE, Elba Ester Gordilloof assist Felipe Calderón in the electoral fraud of 2006and in return he allegedly received the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

After what Gordillo asked AMLO to stop the false accusations Against him, the Mexican president turned against Esther Gordillo in La Mañanera on May 4, where, far from retracting, he launched new accusations about his alleged participation in the elections won by Calderón.

“Let him say if it is true, as it is, that she helped in the 2006 electoral fraud to impose Felipe Calderón. It is in the public domain there is a lot of evidence, besides she herself has said it“AMLO said about the teacher in the National Palace.

The president pointed out that as “payment” for his help to the PANthe former SNTE leader received the ISSSTEheaded then by Miguel Angel Yuneswho according to AMLO had “a good relationship” with the teacher.

He added that, as part of that favor, Calderón appointed Gordillo’s son-in-law to the Undersecretary of Basic Education of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

According to López Obrador, it was after a fight between Gordillo and Yunes that she turned against him and accused him before Calderón, but before that she was very close to the former head of ISSSTE.

The leader of the 4T even assured that he has a record of the calls that the former union leader had with various governors, where spoke about the “moment to support Felipe Calderón”.

“This is all very important, and I hope she contributes by reporting how her participation in the 2006 fraud really was, because it is knownbut it would be very good for those things not to be repeated,” the president concluded.

Gordillo asks AMLO to stop accusations

On May 2, Elba Esther published a statement asking President López Obrador to stop the accusations against him, after he accused her of alleged acts of corruption in ISSSTE during the administration of Yunes.

The teacher rejected AMLO’s accusations and even recalled the warning that Calderón gave her when she expressed her complaints about Yunes and his acts of corruption at ISSSTE.

“I categorically tell you that I did not participate in any illegal act, as you accuse me from your rostrum (…) I have always conducted myself in accordance with the law and respect for the institutions of this country; and of course, for the presidential inauguration. For this reason Mr. President: Enough of false accusations against me!“, answered.

“‘I’ll wait for you there with the Army‘, that was the response of the then president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón, when I told him that the teachers of Mexico we were opposed to Miguel Ángel Yunes continuing as head of ISSSTE given the embezzlement of financial funds that with so much work, we workers at the service of the State achieved with the reform of said institution,” Elba Esther Gordillo recounted in response to AMLO.