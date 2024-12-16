The general secretary of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria (PRC), Miguel Angel Revillahas confirmed that will not stand for election again to the Presidency of Cantabria and has announced that the party will hold a congress in “April or May” 2025 in which the membership will elect the candidate.

What “has not yet decided” is if he will continue to be secretary general of the party until the end of the legislature, something that he has said was not in his plans but he could do if the members of the party unanimously ask him to do so, in addition to believing that it can serve to “act as a kind of Templagaites” and conduct the electoral process to elect his successor in the face of what “is coming.”

In this sense, has given “total freedom” to the candidates who want to present themselves and has announced that he will not opt ​​for any, but has demanded that do not form “sides” nor generate a “spectacle” with criticism among the regionalists themselves, because “we would be lost.”

“You can’t do this to me. I don’t deserve it,” he said this Sunday at the PRC’s traditional Christmas lunch, in which he gave a speech focused on the stage he “it ends” for him for “biological reasons”since next January he will turn 82 years old.

The economist, professor and writer also presided over the Cantabrian community between 2003 and 2011and later between 2015 and 2023.