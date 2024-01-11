This month the big games are almost starting to come out, and next Thursday they will be present Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, with the development team that made the latest installments of Rayman, something that has raised the eyebrows of those who expect new games around the franchise. However, as is well known, the specialized company is fortunate to test some titles in advance and many of them have already given their respective rating on the networks.

Fortunately, this game has fulfilled what it was looking for, since up to this moment it has a rating of 86 in Metacritic, with comments that tell us that it is worth it as a metroidvania-style launch and that from this moment it can be put on the pedestal of the best of 2024 despite not even a single month having passed. They say that its mechanics are familiar from other titles, but that it still knows how to earn its space due to the original touches of the saga it comes from.

Here are some comments from the media:

Dexerto: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an absolute triumph, charting the future of this fallen franchise. We hope it finds its audience because it would be a tragedy for something so good to be lost to time once again. Areajugones: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is not only the first great video game of 2024, but it is also one of the best metroidvania in recent years. Easy Allies: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a successful reinvention of the dormant franchise that creates a wonderful new identity, one that clearly has a bright future. While it doesn't revolutionize the Metroidvania genre, it certainly elevates it to new heights by refining it and combining the best aspects of the previous Prince of Persia entries. Combined with an excellent soundtrack, a stylish aesthetic, and an intriguing narrative that avoids the danger of becoming too overbearing, The Lost Crown marks an excellent start to 2024. TRG: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown paints a picture of sustainable development by infusing all the excitement of a modern AAA release into a smaller package. Full of ideas and experiments, this is top notch.

Remember that this game arrives on January 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Enjoy the review available on Atomix.

Via: Metacritic

Editor's note: The truth is I didn't expect much from the game, but now with the reviews that have come out I'm eager to play it and maybe I'll pass up another title this month to try this new adventure. In the end I will have to try the demo to see if it convinces my wallet.