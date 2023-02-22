eShoppingAdvisor Extension was officially born, the extension developed and released by eShoppingAdvisor which promises to revolutionize the world of online reviews related to eCommerce.

The big news is represented by the user experience, who will be able to benefit from reviews on e-commerce, safety ratings and other information useful for purchasing directly while browsing online. Initially available on Chrome (and on the entire Chromium platform: Edge, Brave, Opera etc.), eShoppingAdvisor Extension offers the possibility of quickly consulting a score based on the site’s tech analysis on search engines (through 14 parameters) and a sentiment based on direct user reviews.

“This is an extraordinary team result achieved thanks to the work of the entire ESA development team, in the name of innovation and research also in terms of UX and UI” declares Andrea Carboni, CEO and co-founder of eShoppingAdvisor .

“In fact, we had been thinking for some time about a solution capable of giving the user an immediate parameter through which they can measure the level of security and reliability of eCommerce in real time, before making their purchases. Here, the ESA extension integrates two evaluation rating precisely to provide an answer to this need. In Italy there are in fact over 50,000 small and medium-sized eCommerce, some of which work honestly, while also offering quality products and services. Our mission is precisely to help the eCommerce with a human face to attract more trust and to emerge and thrive on the web despite the online big names”.

The objective of the application is to measure the reliability of online stores in real time, guaranteeing maximum transparency in the user experience and making product evaluation on online marketplaces faster and more effective.

To use it, simply download it for free from the Chrome Web Store, viewing it immediately while browsing on Google. Directly on the search results page, under the name of each site, three indicators will appear to help consumers orientate themselves during the purchase and shop online quickly and safely.

“The eShoppingAdvisor extension is an essential tool to facilitate safer and more sustainable online shopping» explains Lorenzo Demiri, Head Of Research And Development at ESA and head of the extension development project. «The solution offers an assessment based on technical analysis and user reviews. The widget allows easy access to safety and ESA ratings on Google search results. In summary, it is a necessary tool for making informed purchases online”.

The “Security Rating”, i.e. the secure eCommerce security index designed by eShoppingAdvisor, will be consultable and calculable even more quickly with a simple click. This rating, now considered a benchmark in the classification of online reviews, is based on a double criterion: a technical one based on an algorithm and one based solely on customer satisfaction through a “star rating” system. Thanks to the extension, everything is returned directly and immediately, even before the user has made any choice, considerably increasing both the speed and the quality of his search.