President of the Chamber said he was against reassessing the situation of Eletrobras and that investors need legal certainty

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said in an interview with CNN this Sunday (May 7, 2023) that the government’s idea of ​​reviewing privatization processes that have already been completed, such as Eletrobras, is worrying. He stated that “all investors need, of course, predictability, legal certainty”.

Contrary to reviewing the privatization of the electricity company, he said it was normal for a change in ideological posture from one ruler to another, however, he stated that “changing a picture that has already been played out and defined, and with many groups, many countries investing, causes Brazil a very strong concern.”

Through the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the government has an action plan ready to review rules for the capitalization process of Eletrobras in the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The move has already been pre-announced to foreign investors by the company: “the newly elected president and his party can formally present the reversal of privatization”. Here is the full document (3 MB).

“The vote on the privatization, or the capitalization of Eletrobras, was a hotly debated matter in Congress. It didn’t have enough capital for investments, it provided poor quality services”, said Lira. “ So, let’s follow along, see what the real intention will be in to discuss this within the Judiciary. But I think that, within the scope of the Legislative, this matter was well discussed and transformed into a capitalization that is giving success“, he completed.

fiscal framework

When asked about the government’s text for the new framework, Arthur Lira said that the “backbone” of the material is “well structured” and what possible changes would be for improvement so that the legislation “get stricter“. The rapporteur is expected to release the final wording at the beginning of the week (May 8-9, 2023).

“I think it is time for Brazil to take this leap in quality and with great transparency we are going to lead this debate. Now the result will depend on this work environment, on the deputies and sectors in trying to achieve this convergence at the time of an upgrade that Brazil may have with a new framework and tax reform in the 1st half”said Lira.

Relationship with the Government

With a more polarized Congress, the president of the Chamber said he had already alerted the president’s team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) that the political composition “not the same as 20 years ago” and as long as there is no “change of mentality with a level of increased protagonism of the National Congress the shocks will happen“he stated.

Lira is in New York to participate in an event promoted by Lide, owned by João Doria (former governor of São Paulo). The president of the Chamber is the champion in trips on FAB planes. As of May 6, it had used jets 37 times, leading the ranking among all authorities with access to this benefit.