The Court of Teruel has imposed the Serbian Norbert Feher, known as ‘Igor the Russian’, the reviewable permanent prison sentence for the three murders committed in Andorra on December 14, 2017. The victims were the rancher José Luis Iranzo and the civil guards Víctor Romero and Víctor Jesús Caballero.

As the author of three crimes of murder, the Audiencia has imposed on Feher a permanent prison sentence that can be reviewed for the third of them and another two sentences of 25 years in prison for each of the other two.

The presiding magistrate warns in his sentence that his sentence may not be suspended until he has served thirty years in prison. For the three crimes of robbery with violence, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison for each of them. In addition, you must compensate the families of the victims with more than three million euros.

The popular jury found him guilty of all three deaths last week. Considered extremely dangerous, his trial passed under strong security measures, including an armored cabin from where he testified, as happened in his previous trial in January 2020. Before being transferred from the prison in Palencia to Teruel, Feher assaulted four prison officers “with a sharp piece of tile”, a union of prison officials denounced in a statement.

In the first trial last year, Feher received a 21-year prison sentence for two attempted homicides, for shooting two men, who survived, in a rural area near Teruel in December 2017. Shortly before the events in Spain, Igor the Russian had been the subject of a search in Italy where he was accused of murdering a waiter and a police volunteer in the northeast of that country. He was later sentenced in absentia by the Italian justice to life imprisonment.