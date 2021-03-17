How many times did we see the happy hashtag of the Snydercut? twenty? 30? 100? It seemed like a protest seeking a revolution that could only be carried out on Twitter because DC fans were upset with the version of Justice league What did Joss Whedon.

Fans of DC They were not wrong, the pressure exerted by the productions of Marvel studios demanded to improve Martha’s ‘joke’ from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and make a product that really paid off with Justice leagueBut, the opportunity had been wasted.

Now, the protests were heard, the request of the fans also reached the ears of the executives of Warner Bros. Pictures and with nothing to lose, it was best to give Zack snyder the opportunity to do your version of Justice league – ‘there to see how it goes’ -.

You don’t have to be geniuses to know that there was no real promotion for the version of Justice league of Zack snyder for his enmity with Walter hamadaSo, on its own resources, this 4-hour movie does what a 2-hour movie couldn’t, provide a worthy story to DC fans. Why? Let’s explain it.

Now Justice League has a better context

One of the main complaints of the version of Justice league by Joss Whedon is that it has neither head nor tail. Like he tried to follow the same old line of Marvel studios and the result was counterproductive. Not only in terms of the product, but also in production in general because of the uncomfortable participation of Geoff johns.

The 2017 version Justice league it had bad effects, moments and a really uneven production. How did it all end up like this? Only Joss Whedon and the actors who filmed their scenes again know it. With all this exposed, how much can be fixed with a new cut full of canned scenes that he had taken Zack snyder?

It seems that all that canned content is enough to provide a more robust context to the odyssey it represents. Justice league, but, under the vision of Zack snyder. Not that it was something darker, pretentious, or smarter. Rather it was to showcase what was the real challenge behind the construction of the Justice league, but with a wider range of time to achieve this feat.

The additional two hours of the version of Zack snyder of Justice league They give the protagonists more story and time to establish themselves much better and not go in a race against time to entertain the audience with speed. All those plot holes are now much more sealed, it was just a matter of providing more time.

Now Ray Fisher has real weight in the movie

The problem you had Justice league at the time is that the characters did not have a previous film that presented them, just as it happens with the MCU. It even seemed that DC was doing things backwards to get the products out as quickly as possible. That affected the product of Joss Whedon.

What about Zack snyder and his Justice league? Well, what many imagine, each of the protagonists has a moment to show what their purpose is. Bruce wayne has the weight of creating the League of Justice, Diana is a kind of unbeatable force that covers Superman’s space and the rest of the cast is filling her space with real justifications.

Sure, there are things that are not so perfect, because, just as we have a great history between Cyborg and his father, maybe he Flash of Ezra Miller It did not receive a great evolution, but it did receive a solid reason to establish itself. The step by step of the development of each of our heroes; Wonder woman, Batman, Aquaman, The Flash Y Cyborg it has a real value in the film because we can generate an empathy with them.

Thanks to the fact that we better understand the motives and that the film no longer has so many plot gaps, we can better digest the narrative, despite the fact that the Zack Snyder’s Justice League lasts as long as an extended version of the Lord of the Rings.

Steppenwolf vs. the Justice League

One of the problems with the 2017 cut of Justice league the thing is Steppenwolf has no greater weight in the plot beyond being the bridge between the League Y Darkseid. Why is this so? What is the reason? What moves you to be the evil villain?

Once again, in 4 hours there is enough space to narrate a little more what revolves around the ‘Steppenwolf tragedy‘ within Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Even its appearance has some adjustments to make it much more visually appealing. Thanks to this, we already have stronger antagonists who can put our heroes in trouble.

Now, the problem is that all the weight falls on Steppenwolf; He is an executor and a ‘chalan’ at the same time and that reduces his weight. Sure, they paint him as a very strong enemy, apart from the fact that he has a good army on his side, but that doesn’t happen from there. The good and bad at the same time is also the addition of Darkseid.

When in Justice league it was handled that Darkseid He was the enemy to follow, all the plans for this universe of movies fell apart and there was nothing left. Now the famous Snydercut it could be the light at the end of the road for that continuation to happen or not.

More than fans wanted to see, but excess can backfire

Zack snyder had 4 hours to tell his vision of Justice league while Joss Whedon he only had 2 hours. Wherever you see it Snyder had to explain, add, execute at his pleasure, while Whedon do not. Is that an excuse to do it wrong? It shouldn’t be this way because there are millions of movies well told in 120 minutes.

The fact is that in 4 hours you have enough time to offer a little of everything; fan service for those who expected more epic fights; development to understand the psychology behind the protagonists and villains. This he took advantage of very well Zack snyder, who sins many times of being very visual and bad storyteller.

Also, that long can be counterproductive, especially since the movie feels heavy at times. Sure, the narrative rhythm has an interesting cadence where there is room to say very precise things. Let’s say that in 4 hours they could have filler talks, but that doesn’t happen here.

Come on, the audience has to be mentally prepared to feel that it is halfway when it barely takes an hour and a half of film. What happens later is that there is a persecution for all the details that are revealed throughout a movie that has a lot to tell you so that you do not have doubts.

A somewhat strange format

The Snydercut of Justice league has an unusual presentation. Unlike the original installment, here we have a 4: 3 aspect instead of 16: 9 or ‘widescreen’ as it is commonly used in the cinema. Yes, it is a strange detail that the audience may not quite understand. Even on more than one occasion expect the screen to fill up, but it never happens.

The visual side is outstanding, there is no moment where the film looks bad, even the added moments go according to the film. There is no complaint here. What is a fact is that we do not see effects to compete for some kind of award from the academy.

The soundtrack and the audio mix also comply, we could even say that it is the only thing that did not drop in quality in the two versions was the music. Let’s say that it is the most redeemable and that it deserves to be heard over and over again because it saw the most epic moments in a spectacular way.

With all this established, it is time to resolve the existential doubt that even the most skeptical are asking …

Should you watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Yes because? It is not the same movie. The conclusions are different, the extensions of the universe are much wider and it even makes sense to create the Justice league as a unit that will face a greater threat. Sure, the problem is that Warner didn’t decide to go the Marvel path of creating one hero at a time, he put them all in at once.

Now, we already saw Aquaman, as well Wonder womany we missed a movie with Ben affleck What Batman, but not everything is possible in this life. If we take that base, even that of Shazam, Justice league it still has much more coherence, meaning and more ambitions.

The four hours of Justice league they are worth it, but they also bring punishments. You feel like the movie will be over in an hour and a half, but, surprisingly, it spreads out and begins to fill in all the gaps and doubts around the vast majority of the characters. There’s even a chance to fantasize about disaster, but in the end, it’s just that.

It is a production that is worth watching with all the comfort that you can, because it can be a very tiring experience. You can see it in services like Cinepolis Klic or Apple TV.



