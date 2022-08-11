Review: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – A JRPG that should not be missing from your Switch collection | EarthGamer

On July 29, one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives was released: Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The third part of the beloved saga created by Monolith Soft It generated a lot of expectation since its announcement. For the promises of its history and its gameplay.

This saga has cultivated a good number of followers over time. So the hopes of his fans are sky high with this new installment. Now that we had the opportunity to enjoy it from start to finish, we’ll tell you what we thought of this JRPG.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a story that hooks you from start to finish

Let’s start with one of the key aspects of Xenoblade Chronicles 3his story. Before talking about it, we must emphasize that it is not necessary to play the past tenses to understand it.. Although perhaps some of the surprises will have more impact if you did.

This title introduces us to a couple of nations at war: Agnus and Keves. The journey begins with a small trio of soldiers from one of these nations. By chance, they must unite with another group of soldiers from the rival army. Together they embark on an adventure that never ceases to amaze.

Without going into spoilers, it seemed to us that the story of Xenoblades Chronicles 3 it’s very good. It constantly releases new revelations and unexpected moments that invite you to want to continue playing. Not to mention that she gets to touch on topics that left us thinking.

Source: Monolith Soft

For example, it tells us about what we do with life and how fleeting it can be, as well as the pain of losing someone.. Of course, without neglecting the most common plots of this type of game, such as the power of friendship and perseverance.

Sometimes game stories just serve to give us something to do between gameplay sections. This is not the case for Xenoblade Chronicles 3as its story pairs nicely with its gameplay. Easily manages to hook players from the beginning until they reach the end.

Its gameplay has many nuances

Now let’s go to the gameplay section. Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Since this is a JRPG, many will know what to expect. Level ups, many secondary missions and a constant invitation to talk to everyone to continue towards your next objective.

Of course one of the most important components is combat. Here the characters attack automatically, but that doesn’t mean the player doesn’t do anything. It is up to them to move the character to obtain benefits derived from their position. In addition to that they must choose the attacks that best suit each situation.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It features attacks known as arts. Each character has their own and can share some later in the game. As the level increases, more are unlocked that can be mapped to the desired buttons. Something to note is that some can also cause certain effects on enemies.

Source: Monolith Soft

As more Arts are used, a special meter fills up to unleash a more powerful one. In addition to this, there is a combo system that allows a character’s movements to be synchronized with that of his teammates. Which adds a great element of strategy to Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Although at first the fights seem very simple, with the passage of time they become much more frenetic. Especially the boss fights always turn into quite exciting and challenging battles. You will surely end up with a great feeling of satisfaction when you finish one.

Trying the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 classes will be very beneficial

Another aspect of gameplay Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are the classes. Each character starts with a class. These are divided into three main ones: attacker, defender and healer, whose functions will already be imagined. But you also have the option to make your own combinations.

With just a couple of moves you can change the class of any of the characters. Some will accept change better than others, so testing is highly recommended. Not to mention, reaching the highest level of a character’s class will allow you to add arts to them that they didn’t already have. For example, you can give an attacker the ability to heal.

Source: Monolith Soft

There are six main characters and although at the beginning this is the number of classes at your disposal, you can find more. on your journey through Xenoblade Chronicles 3 you will find ‘hero quests’. Completing them will give you the new class of the hero in turn to give to your characters, as well as the ability to call them to accompany you on your journey.

Combining the classes and experimenting with the characters adds more variety to this journey. COf course, you might want to keep a character in their base class forever, but there are more benefits to letting them try out other classes.

There’s even more when it comes to combat

If combat seems pretty deep to you, that’s because it is. Since we have not mentioned the Uroboros system. With this, two characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 they combine into a larger and stronger being. The game mechanics are the same, but with the addition of a small meter that will let you know how much time you have left in this phase.

This system also has its own way of leveling up. To make it stronger, you have to select different branches of a skill tree. You will earn skill points as you level up and complete missions. Having it always with the best statistics will help you to take the victory more easily.

Source: Monolith Soft

You can also start an attack chain, which involves all the characters in a small minigame. This has a chance to deal quite a bit of damage to your opponent, making it very useful against bosses. You will have to put your best planning skills to the test, but the result is usually very showy and powerful.

Something we forgot to mention is that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 allows you to switch characters mid-battle. So if one isn’t working for you or falls mid-fight, it’s very easy to move on to the next one to continue the fight.

The world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is full of things to do

Outside of fighting most of your time in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 you will spend it exploring everything Aionos. Here you will find different activities, chests with objects that will help you and a large number of rivals to defeat.

The enemies you meet on the field have their levels in their heads, so you can decide whether to face them or not. Also, some will have a glow on them, which means they will drop more treasure. Not to mention that there will be enemies with little ‘golden crowns’ that are stronger than usual and will give you a lot more experience.

Source: Monolith Soft

We consider that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It has something of metroidvania. This is because some sections of the map are locked until you get some abilities. That is to say that you will have to return to some places to find everything that this world has to offer.

It’s worth it?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It is a title full of different systems, great fights, activities and a great story. With all this, we consider that it is a game that should not be missing in the collection of any owner of a Nintendo Switch.. Especially if they are fans of JRPGs.

It’s so packed with content that completing the main campaign will take you about 40 hours, which you probably won’t even feel. It also has the extra that you can play it in portable mode and it doesn’t suffer in terms of graphics or performance. If you wanted a new game for your Switch and you didn’t know which one, here is an excellent option. If you decide to play it, be sure to go to our Discord to tell us what you think.

We played Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in the region.