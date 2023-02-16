omega force came in with Electronic Arts To trow Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game that you will not hesitate to compare with Monster Hunter. The thing is, this developer is not new to the genre. ever did Toukiden and his game was not bad at all. Now, with this new opportunity, he seeks to enter a scenario that, although it is not saturated, does seem competitive.

Wild Hearts It has huge beasts, beautiful settings, and an action-packed combat system where strategy must be executed instantly. Yes, the formula is more than proven, it does not require great science, but it can be spiced up to make it even tastier and in this case, the karakuri system is the great differentiator.

In order to better understand the proposed Wild Hearts it is essential to understand that the combat can be very large to the point of overwhelming the player. What you see in the previews translates seamlessly into the game experience and building is that factor that allows you to have an advantage when it comes to fighting.

Does it make sense for you to go after this game? Is it just a copy of Monster Hunter? Does it revive the hunting genre? These and other questions will be answered below.

The hero who came to save everyone

Wild Hearts falls into a kind of cliché that is that of the hero who comes to save everyone from the huge monsters continue to do their thing. Yes, that is a plot “trope” that is repeated over and over again, but it works to make you feel part of the adventure, because you know, you can customize your character, add little details here and there and go on an adventure.

the scene of Wild Hearts it is mystical, inspired by feudal Japan that is now adorned by a rough nature. The place where the adventure takes place presents you with the four seasons of the year and many very specific monsters for each place. Visually the proposal is attractive and entertaining, there is no complaint there.

As you explore, you meet characters who will help you on the adventure, a blacksmith, drunken samurai, old men full of wisdom and much more.. You are not alone, there is always a hand that accompanies you or offers you help, because in the end, you are going to need it.

Now, your character can have a very clear position before the challenge that he will face like this. He may have the greatest sense of justice or just want to be stronger, it all depends on what you answer. It’s not like your personality affects how the game is presented much, but let’s just say it’s a plus to make you feel like a mysterious hero or rule-follower.

The combat system that revolves around Karakuri

Let’s not lose sight of Wild Hearts It has everything you need for a home game: weapons, giant monsters, lots of items, blacksmiths creating new items, and a progression that you have to pay close attention to so that the fighting becomes much easier. Come on, on this plane he does not invent some kind of black thread.

The way you fight the Kemono can feel a bit clunky because the camera can be wide open, even though you can choose who to attack. There is also the traditional weak blow, the strong one, one more movement to dodge and another to jump, which is very necessary if you know how to apply it. You can perform special attacks by combining the triggers and face buttons and thus deal more damage.

The adjustment comes in the Karakuri system that initially places boxes in front of you so you can explore and reach higher places. At first you can stack 3 boxes and that’s it, but as you progress you can put more. It seems like a useless item, but when you stack several and transform them, the combat system has a completely different face.

This is where character progression weighs the most. Thanks to this element, you can fight the biggest kemono and you don’t depend on chasing the huge monsters, you can also jump on them, defend yourself and much more. It seems like a very simple idea, but in execution it works and very well. It is a success that they have lowered this idea so well. It brings a lot of versatility to the gaming experience.

Wild Hearts and its wide variety of monsters

Hunting games must feature huge challenging beasts that have some kind of deformity or feature that makes them look like a kaiju or dinosaur. The creativity of artists is sometimes limited, but in the case of Wild Hearts the examples are really crazy. At the beginning you face a kind of rat with cherry blossoms that plants trees in front of you.

Yes, his movements are clumsy, but when attacking things change a lot. It is likely that you will get more than one scare when you face these huge enemies. What is a fact is that the variety is there and many times the huge kemono go hand in hand with the place where you find them.

Now, facing those huge beasts is not easy, but with the help of the karakuri everything changes. For example, building a wall that stops attacks without deciding to put together nine blocks of wood. The thing is, this element also requires resources and you have to get close to trees and stones to get them, if not, everything can end very badly.

On the other hand, you also have the opportunity to see what the weak points of the kemono are and attack there as many times as necessary. The problem is, as mentioned a few paragraphs back, that the camera can be cumbersome or difficult to control. You are not only worrying about defending yourself and attacking, it is not getting lost in the entire battlefield.

Alone is good, but in company is better

The multiplayer system Wild Hearts It is very simple, clear and has options so that the games with other users are practical and agile. You can go alone on your adventure, ask for help, build your team with other friends or, failing that, build a lobby. It is necessary to emphasize this section because the joke of these games lies in how the community is being assembled.

An additional detail is that this game has crossplay. Thanks to that PlayStation, Xbox and PC users can have games with each other. Here if we can say that the multiplayer system of Wild Hearts it is much friendlier than Monster Hunter. It seems an unnecessary comparison, but it was necessary to underline it.

Now, it is important to have games with other players because Omega Force comes up with having too powerful beasts in the kemono. Yes, it sounds like a complaint, however, it is more of an invitation to face the huge monsters in a more entertaining way and without having to run for your life all the time.

Technically, hunting video games are designed so that the gaming experience is attractive in its multiplayer section and what it achieves Wild Hearts is to applaud It’s nice to see that crossplay works and that, as they say, the more, the better.

The importance of construction in Wild Hearts

The karakuri system is not just limited to the boxes, but also to unlock more artifacts. There are many Dragon Karakuri that are all over the game. When you unlock them, you get resources that transform into much bigger tools that you can use.

Thanks to this element, the hunt can be much faster and more agile. Best of all, this last section is much more noticeable in multiplayer, because just as you can place these pieces in other players’ games, those same users can also do it in yours. Let’s just say that the support of others makes the games together much more entertaining.

On the other hand, there is a good variety of weapons with which you can face the kemono. The choice and manufacture of these is entirely up to you. The same and you can accommodate yourself with a single samurai sword and with that you take the whole game. However, you can miss using an ax or anything else.

The weapons are certainly straightforward, not that you suddenly get creative with them, that’s what the Karakuri is for. What happens is that depending on your strategy and the way you approach the kemono, you might have to vary between a sword or something that throws missiles. These tweaks provide variety throughout all duels, though you’ll also likely find the mode and make the experience a bit repetitive.

Visually, Wild Hearts complies, but nothing more

Wild Hearts it suffers from the same old thing when it comes to gaming across console generations. There are times when it looks great, where there’s no glitch and you’re even surprised, but there are also other times when it feels like it’s been put on a graphical brake, especially since it’s also coming out on Xbox One and PS4.

The designs of monsters, characters and the entire setting have the seal of Omega Force and that is enjoyed from the first minutes. Whoever thinks that this studio only knows how to make games from the Warriors saga, maybe they should look again at what they achieved with Wild Hearts.

On the other hand, we must remember that it is an action game with certain RPG elements. The experience must be fast, bold, purposeful, only pausing when necessary. Sometimes the game runs very well, but when there are very large elements on the screen or the kemono get out of control, sometimes there are certain drops in the frames per second.

Now all that remains is to answer a very important question that surely even the most closed Monster Hunter fan wants to know…

Should you buy Wild Hearts?

Electronic Arts has two games in Madden NFL and FIFA that generate millions in profits, we might even think that they don’t need to make other video games, but finally, they also know that not everything is about sports, there are also many adventures to discover; It Takes Two is a clear example of supporting worthwhile projects. In case of Wild Hearts It is not different, although, it is not so perfect either.

Wild Hearts It doesn’t invent the black thread at the time in hunting games, but it does offer some attractive game mechanics thanks to the karakuri system which greatly changes the way you face huge monsters. Omega Force proves once again that it is a versatile game studio, with a lot of talent and the ability to do different things. The result is a very entertaining title that will depend on its community to keep going.

