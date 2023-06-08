This year in terms of Bandai Namco releases, the company has been somewhat modest, because until now, the only release of great importance was the latest adaptation of the world of One Piece to video games. And although it seems that this path of not so flashy titles will continue almost intact, but that does not mean that somewhat more niche deliveries will make room for themselves among so many AAA hits from other companies. Among all these games is precisely We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, which was announced to the surprise of some in a Nintendo Direct from past months. Thus, the official remastering of a game originally from PlayStation 2, but now expanding its horizons, since the exclusivity with Sony has been broken for the general public. This also happened with the first title in the franchise, which is multiplatform, and despite not having pronounced success, at least it did more than the original grossed at the time. So continuing to release more remasters was the process to follow for the brand to reach more people and also give an air of nostalgia to those who had known it for more than a decade.

I must admit, that I didn’t remember the release date for this remaster, that was until there were barely two days left before its arrival on the market, but when I did, I remembered that I had a great time with the first part. That led me to want to try it, and fortunately, the guys at Bandai Namco sent it to us to analyze all its strengths and weaknesses. That means that we are facing a new Atomix Review, in which we will detail every aspect of this video game, this ranges from gameplay, graphics, music and technical issues. This in order to let them know if it is worth taking a look at, either for new players in the franchise or even for those who are perfectly familiar with its original installment. Something that also makes the review more objective is that your server never touched the material that arrived in 2005, since I have only tried the remaster of the first one that was released in 2018. So it will be worth having a perspective that such Perhaps it is not so biased under the gaze that always affects matters of opinion, and that is precisely the feeling of nostalgia for said product.

Of course, it is not going to be spoken in a negative way because it feels like a product of its time, since this saga innovated a lot at that time in terms of the playable theme, it is something that is not at all up for discussion. It will just be a follow up to what we saw with the first remaster, in terms of new implementations and maybe quality of life issues. Could it be that We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie managed to establish a new fan base so that these improved versions continue to be released? Or maybe the formula is not what is being sought today in terms of entertainment? Well, we are going to find out in this Atomix Review that we have gladly prepared for you.

To roll and roll life

The story of We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie is not that complicated to describe, we only have as a reminder the events that happened in the first installment. This takes us back to when the king of the universe made a mess with the planets, for which he called his son the prince to rescue everything with the use of the Katamari, small wheels that consume almost everything in their path. .

In the case of this sequel, now a new mission is requested and that is precisely to make people’s wishes come true, this in the format of different missions that will have their differences. Therefore, the prince must once again follow the instructions of his father to face the challenges that come from the fans.

With that we give way directly to the gameplay, and that is to put our character in small sandboxes where there will be all kinds of scattered objects, which he must consume with the Katamari until he reaches a certain goal that is measured with a ruler that appears on the top. upper left of the screen, but it’s not that easy, because you have to win in time limit many times.

It is worth mentioning that many of the playable elements are preserved from the last installment, among them are the controls for moving the wheel that are made with the sticks as a lever. For those who are new to the franchise they can be somewhat confusing at first, but as the missions go on it will become easier to understand. Of course, battling with the camera will be a constant.

In the case of this second part, the most notable difference is the opportunity to have more diverse missions than just having a giant Katamari. Well, for example, there is a certain objective that tells us that we must accumulate a certain number of objects or even collect money to help one of the avatars achieve their goal of helping a noble cause.

It is worth commenting that we can change the character of the prince’s cousins, who we can find on stage and carry them on our ball. That also goes for certain gifts that allow us to put cosmetics on the avatar and certain secret stickers that when taking photos with the real camera will be added to the collection.

To go from mission to mission, we have to move through a small overworld where we have to interact with almost everything, and what we really have to do is create a Katamari big enough to take it alone. But we can only achieve that by completing the levels that later take the form of planets.

There are several secrets in this video game, so it never hurts to review the missions more than once, since you could have missed some of the available objects. So like letting some of the prince’s long-lost relatives pass.

Extras and Multiplayer for more hours of shooting

Regarding the additions of this version of We Love Katamari, it should be noted that we can assume the role of the king of the cosmos in his youth, extra levels with challenges that did not come in the original. These are a little more complicated than normal, but it’s worth doing to unlock some additional scenes that the most fans will like.

There is also the part of teaming up with a friend and rolling the same Katamari between the two of you, that will make teamwork vital, since total synchronization between characters is required here. Of course, it is not really necessary to complete missions in this mode to reach the main end of the game in question.

For its part, there is a selfie mode for the camera, this is to take a picture of the character we are directing and its objective is to really share the images by taking the corresponding screenshot. It would have been nice if they put it to better use, but at least it is appreciated that at least in this part it has been modernized.

However, the classics never go out of style, as split-screen local multiplayer returns, where both users will compete to create the biggest Katamari in the game. Therefore, they can even collide with each other in order to sabotage the game, something that will be reminiscent of the golden age of the PlayStation 2 and its two control ports.

Stunning graphics and music

Something that has remained basically faithful in this remaster are the graphics of the video game, which have no differences from the original at all, only now the resolution adapts to these times. That means that we have up to 4K resolution and also a wide screen to be able to adapt to today’s televisions.

It truly gives us the perfect example of “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it”, and at the time this art style was some of the best that could be found in PS2 technology. So demanding a change would not make much sense, since they would take away that magic that made these deliveries special that have remained in the hearts of the people.

As for the music, the pieces have received certain tweaks that make it louder and more majestic, which even those who have never tried the saga will instantly recognize. The best thing is that no type of modification is made, since the letters in Japanese are still preserved for the enjoyment of the players of yesteryear.

So, if we include the artistic section of the game, we can say that with each other they are like a single entity, since the music makes perfect immersion with the aesthetics and vice versa. Reason why there is nothing to complain about here, not even with the sound effects that go are the most striking when we capture the elements on the screen. A total delight for those who feel familiar with the game and also for those new to this Bandai Namco saga.

Fun is guaranteed with this title, regardless of whether it hasn’t arrived to compete with other remasters or the high-calibre games that arrive this year. It is a cult product that is expected to grow over time, really, it is very worthwhile in each of the sections described above.

Ideal for those looking for spontaneous fun

In conclusion, We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie is an adaptation that fulfills as an adaptation of the original work but now in higher resolutions. That means that the game is mostly aimed at those who have never tried this franchise in their life and not so much at those who have been aware of it for years.

Of course, there are additions such as the extra levels in which the king of the cosmos is handled, which are interesting because of the objectives that are shown to those who are about to overcome the levels. To this are added some option that perhaps was unnecessary, this includes being able to take selfies in photo mode, something only aesthetic.

Of course, many levels to complete, which translates into hours of guaranteed fun, after all, the addictive gameplay that has characterized the franchise was respected. It will be something ideal to kill free time, especially if you use a Nintendo Switch Oled to take the game everywhere.

So, this remaster of We Love Katamari complies with bringing the experience of years ago, and there was never any talk of doing a remake or something similar, just bringing it to a new audience. If you don’t want to plug your PS2 back in then it doesn’t hurt to buy it, and if you’ve never played it in your life, I think it would be a good window of entry.

Remember that it is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The version we used for the review was the Switch version.