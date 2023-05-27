













Review: Warlander – The hilarious siege game is finally coming to consoles

There are a couple of titles of this style that try to be somewhat realistic with their physics and mechanics, although this detail does not make them so friendly. To give this genre a twist, came Warlanderwhich injects a dash of whimsy and fun animations to appeal to a wider audience.

What you should know about Warlander

What is warlander?

This game, developed by toylogicthose in charge of Happy Warscame to PC in January 2023 with a simple concept to understand but complex to master.

In this title, two teams face each other with two main objectives, to defend their castle and attack the enemy’s. To do this, you can access 3 classes: Warrior, Mage and Clericeach with their unique skills and equipment.

As you can imagine, the warrior specializes in defense and melee attacks, although he can also access crossbows to hit from a distance. The magician has a variety of spells that allow him to attack from a long distance or defend his position, finally; the cleric is primarily in charge of healing and dealing some melee or crossbow damage.

The map is split into three lanes where you’ll find defensive walls, siege engines, and respawn towers that can be conquered so your team spawns closer to their objective when they die.

A multiplayer where you can create your character

In Warlander You won’t have predetermined skins, so you can create your character from scratch using some face models, hairstyles, and even patterns on your outfit. At the beginning you will not have all the designs available, but they are enough to give you a look that stands out.

The second step is to define the equipment and skills that you will use in combat. Here things get a bit complicated.

Every piece of gear, skill, and talent has a cost, and depending on your progress, you will have a limit of points available to cover. At the beginning you will have 250, so the sum of your equipment and skills cannot exceed this figure. Don’t worry, by playing and completing some objectives you can increase the points by granting new titles.

Each title level has different stars, which means that the higher rank you have, the higher amount of score you will need to achieve during the game in order to use that class. Yes, I know it sounds complex, but in practice it is not so much.

In each game you will be able to carry 4 different characters, so if you have a mage, but you need a little more protection, you can change for a warrior when you respawn.

Warlander It has a large customization section, so you’ll be able to get new spells, abilities, and gear as you play, but you can also get unique skins from the store or by advancing in the battle pass.

A beginning that is difficult to master

When starting in Warlander you will notice that you die easy, do no damage, and seem to be lower level, as the matchmaking system can put you up against enemies with more powerful abilities. This might seem unfair, but there is a mechanic that counteracts this difference.

By creating your team of 4 avatars you can add mercenaries, default characters with high level and advanced skills that you will not be able to modify, but they will give you the necessary experience to level up your other combatants and improve your damage.

Once in the game you will have to start with an untitled character and earn points to access your most powerful warriors, so capture towers, build weapons and try to kill one or another enemy to make it something quick.

MOBA Inspiration For A Siege Game With Fun Graphics, Now On Consoles

As I told you at the beginning of this review, the map consists of three lanes that end at the enemy castle. At the beginning of the game you will be assigned a squad with a specific mission that can be the defense of the castle, the capture of towers or the attack of the enemy core.

To accomplish your goals you can build cannons, ballistae, battering rams, siege towers and ladders, so use them whenever you can.

As you can see, the main idea is basically that of a MOBA, only mixed with siege mechanics.

Unlike other similar titles, here realism takes second place to incorporate magic and fun elements such as dances, gestures and dialogues that will allow you to keep in touch with your teammates or outwit your rival.

This title originally came out on PC, but we can say that the adaptation for consoles, at least on PlayStation 5, where we made this review, is very well done.

The graphics look polished and the game flows without any problem, except for a few moments where the number of enemies is so large that it jerks a little, but nothing to worry about.

Warlander is fun, but very unbalanced

This game has two big problems that many may consider enough to abandon: The matchmaking and the function of some classes.

As I mentioned earlier, the matchmaking system can put you up against very advanced characters with abilities that won’t even let you blink, and not necessarily because they’ve progressed a lot, but because they bought weapons from the store.

Yes, as you read, it’s possible to buy high level weapons and gear from the in-game shop, which gives it a pay-to-win vibe that’s hard to counter.even using mercenaries, although the good news is that you can get the necessary coins to do the same if you play more games.

You can also get a few benefits from the season pass, which has free or paid rewards, just like in other service games.

On the other hand, I got the feeling that only two classes were really useful to make a difference: the warrior and the mage.

The former can protect you from projectiles or attack ferociously, resisting a large amount of damage, while the latter annihilates smoothly at long and medium range.

The class that is left out is the cleric, because although their cures are useful in moments of peace, they do not make much difference in the middle of a combat, in fact, many times they remain below the enemy damage, not to mention their capabilities offensives that are below all characters.

In conclusion, Warlander is a fun game but it needs to be more fair with the matchmaking so that your experience is fun and not a constant back and forth of frustration.

