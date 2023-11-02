













Review: WarioWare: Move It – This is where the I want to move the boat joke should come









WarioWare: Move It Continue with the mini-games and, somehow, the idea holds up in an entertaining way, it’s just far from a perfect experience. And it’s not that the Wii achieved it, it’s rather the frustration that, despite so much time, this technology still hasn’t reached perfection.

But the joke is not to be bitter about a product like this. Come on! This is a series that you should not take so seriously. Rather, it is an exercise where your reflexes and movements must be fine to succeed. Because the buttons don’t matter here, but all those ridiculous poses do.

The first thing you should think about is that you left your dignity in your other pants. In WarioWare: Move It You should play for mere entertainment and because the mission of human beings is to be able to take advantage of each of their joints in ridiculous movements that will make everyone else’s day while you try them.

We also recommend: Nintendo Switch 2 could have 2 screens and this patent would prove it

Fun games, that’s what it’s all about

WarioWare: Move It It is a very simple video game that has at its core a story mode and a multiplayer mode. In the first you have to follow a kind of adventure that takes you to an Island where the protagonist wishes not to be bothered, but in the end, his “friends” follow him.

The map takes you through different levels that focus on one or more poses depending on the complexity of the actions. The funny thing here is that all the explanations have a kind of infinite solemnity to which you must pay close attention, because here the joke is that you know how to place your arms or hands correctly where they belong.

Source: Nintendo

The most basic experience of WarioWare: Move It It fully fulfills its promise, which is that through very basic movements you simulate all kinds of actions. The challenge will be to carry out each of these until passing each level which is accompanied by a kind of mini boss that is reduced to a longer minigame than the previous ones.

As I mentioned, this is a game that, despite its deficiencies, has all the elements to keep you entertained for a while as you unlock everything and have fun with all the narrative jokes that are presented throughout the adventure. If you are looking for something more complex, the truth is that you will not find it here even by mistake.

WarioWare: Move It is not like doing Yoga, but you will end up moving

At first I thought that standing around playing WarioWare: Move It It was something aspirational, a mere suggestion. It can’t be a game that demanding, right? Well, somehow it turns out that it is. Most of the time you must be standing performing the different poses that consist of taking the Nintendo Switch controls in very specific positions.

This will lead to two important issues, paying close attention to what you have to do and also placing the Joy-Con in the correct position. It’s not like the game gives you some sort of calibration moment like it does in Ring-Fiteven assumes that you are doing it “more or less” right at all times.

Source: Nintendo

For a good part of the time you will suffer from placing – in time – your arms in the correct position and holding the Joy-Con correctly. There will be times when you had to squeeze a towel and because you weren’t paying attention you no longer saw what you had to do or the Nintendo Switch controller simply didn’t want to respond the way you wanted.

Here you won’t be able to blame the drift, since you will very rarely have to press a button or, failing that, move the sticks. You even have to release the Joy-Con to simulate – perhaps – the movement of fishing in an aquarium. Come on, the joke is that everything you do has a certain degree of ridiculousness. Even if the game included a camera, it would be so Wario would laugh at everything you do in WarioWare: Move It.

The story is fun, despite being an eternal tutorial

If you don’t have anyone to play with at home, because it may be that not even your parents want to spend time with you, what you have left to enjoy WarioWare: Move It It’s the story. The game is certainly democratic in this section, as it gives the characters a kind of spotlight so they can shine. Not that you should worry that much about them, but on paper, there is a space for everyone.

Between each level there will be a kind of micro-story in which you go through all kinds of exercises worthy of a primary school warm-up on a Monday morning when they honor your flag. Ridicule and lack of seriousness prevail in the actions of the game and that is where you must take advantage of the experience.

Source: Nintendo

The issue here, performing the poses can really be a pain in the butt because not all of them are going to work out or you realize too late what you should do. There was a time when putting my hands on my hips to move a snowball with my butt seemed like a pointless task, but it wasn’t until after 3 mistakes that I realized what the hell I had to do.

Sometimes the inefficiency of the Joy-Con was to blame for me getting stuck in a level and other times it was me who executed too many or clumsy movements so that each action on my part was correctly detected. Let’s say that the game and I were complicit in the total inefficiency of everything that happened.

Great multiplayer, good visual presentation and a notable dubbing exercise

Unless you are under the cameras of Big Brother or, failing that, the House of Celebrities, there is no point in playing WarioWare: Move It only. The joke is that more than one person is willing to make a fool of themselves and in front of an audience, even better. The lack of seriousness is a constant that you must enjoy if you really want to understand the purpose of a game of this kind.

When you are accompanied, one of two things happens: hilarity will shine in every moment in which two people compete to see who does it better or, failing that, comments will be made such as that “my controls didn’t catch”, “I better bring mine” and a great diversity of etcetera that is unnecessary to talk about.

Source: Nintendo

However, WarioWare: Move It It has a certainly compliant visual presentation. The animations are well executed, the character designs are varied and colorful, and the different games have crazy and unique presentations. Sure, the rain falling while holding an umbrella looks very simple, but the joke is that you don’t pay attention to that because it is an experience that doesn’t last at all. Giving importance to this is useless.

The dubbing is wonderful in every sense of the word. Nintendo is improving itself by leaps and bounds in this section. There is great care in adapting what the characters say. Even the words. Perhaps the work is very focused on pleasing Mexico, however, the rest of Latam should not get angry about this, since they are very basic expressions, not to say universal.

Should you buy WarioWare: Move It?

He nintendo switch It goes through what many believe is the last life cycle, however, we are not yet in the seventh year and we are killing it. Of course, this last batch also seems like a kind of farewell since it seems that the ideas are beginning to run out. WarioWare: Move It It occupies an empty space in a market that is honestly not saturated, unless you start searching through all the shovelware in the eShop, because if not, it’s not that we need these experiences.

WarioWare: Move It, like the Nintendo Switch controls, is far from perfect. However, it is still fun. The mini-games are entertaining, even though sometimes the poses don’t work. The theme is brilliant too. The point is that the motion controls may not have been perfect enough to have a worthwhile gaming experience.

Do you agree with our rating? We wait for you at Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

We played WarioWare: Move It with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)