Somehow, Square Enix he got his act together and released one game after another during 2022. They even seemed like races because technically they had a closure that we don’t explain how they did it, but they finally released everything that was confirmed, including Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth.

This release is sure to be a bit of a mix-up for a lot of gamers, especially since it’s not an HD remaster, it’s not a re-release or anything like that.. Technically it is part of those titles that are revived thanks to the fact that the PS5 and PS4 now possess the power of emulating various classic games.

The thing is, it’s not that easy to bring these games back, especially since they have certain licenses and are not so easy to bypass when the games are re-released once again on a different platform than the one they were published on..

Now, unintentionally, we have Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth – in its PSP version – to enjoy it one more time, perhaps on the wrong screen, but at least it can be played.

Okay, it’s a port of the PSP game

Let’s go by parts Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth it’s an original PSP game, so if you have experience with PlayStation Plus Deluxe, you know that this is an emulated ROM that works on both PS4 and PS5. The special feature of it is that you can rewind, create save points and, if you want, suspend it. With any luck, it comes with trophies.

Secondly, these are scaled games, so what you would see with very small pixels from the PSP screen, If you put it on a 4K TV, it will look even bigger. The presentation of the combats is not bad at all, it is fluid as far as possible and it fully fulfills its objective.

The issue here is that in the scenes where there is a lot of narrative, well, it can already be seen that not even the arts have been retouched and the presentation, somehow, has aged poorly. This is where we would have liked to see more of a remaster much more like Tactics Ogre Reborn, but this was not the case here.

Now, the criticism sounds very severe, as if they are committing some kind of mortal sin, The thing here is, 32-bit games didn’t age that well, let alone 64-bit ones.. What we see with the Switch and the classics of NES, SNES and Genesis, is point and separate. The difficulty behind the PS1 and PSP games has yet to reach that point of perfection.

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is still a memorable game

Valkirye Profile: Lenneth is a very worthy work on the part of the tri-Ace team. It was not the first game with which they became known, but they did place themselves remarkably in the hearts of RPG fans when Enix published this game. The visual presentation, the Action RPG combat system was well done, but it offered something else.

This first installment of Square Enix’s Valkyries showed – very Japanese – Norse mythology and exposed Ragnarok in a very entertaining way. Finally, they showed that the joke is the trip, not so much the end. Likewise, the hero’s path is also a tragic one, because we have a character who changes his destiny, all to fulfill Odin’s wish.

To this we must add that this is one of those games where a lot of thought was given to multiple endings so that the user had more than one chance to finish it and find “the good ending”. We also have to applaud the narrative aspects. Even the smallest characters have something to tell you, even if most of their stories are some kind of tragedy.

The idea of ​​getting warriors to fight in Ragnarok will never go out of style, especially since Ragnarok is an event that can destroy the world of the living as well as the world of the dead. It is quite a process to comply with Odin’s wishes, but that does not mean that the experience is not entertaining. It is even one that many players should know.

Not the perfect emulation, but it works

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth raises an existential question among lovers of the emulation scene, who is responsible for it working flawlessly? Who looks for all the mistakes? What kind of process does it take? Yes, online emulators are made by people with a lot of free time and working on the very open platform that a PC is, but what about on a console?

As I mentioned, 8-bit and 16-bit games are very well measured, but 32-bit and higher games are far from perfect. In this section falls a game like Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, which is from PSP. On the surface, it works flawlessly. We could say that the performance is very good, without being outstanding, of course.

The problem is, everything is upscaled and it’s more noticeable when you’re using a 4K TV. Wow, if I brought it on the PS Vita, it would be another thing, but on a large “display”, because that is when all the limitations of the time are noticed. Which is not bad, it just puts things in perspective for you. Surely you will say: “but it is that my Android looks really good”, haha, but, despite the definition, it is a very small screen.

The last “but” comes directly from the price of the game: $19.99 can be a very high price for a digital classic and although everyone puts the value they want on their products, few people sit down to think about the real thing. price of a video game With all this, we must come to the last question…

Should you buy Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth?

It is very difficult to rate a re-release of a game of this size. It’s like wanting to re-rate Nintendo 64’s Ocarina of Time if you start playing it from the Nintendo Switch emulator. It wouldn’t be a fair comparison, however we have to somehow rate everything: story, emulation and whatnot.

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth It’s a true classic from the first PlayStation era, however, the PSP version was the one that shone the brightest, especially for all the improvements it received. Today, thanks to emulation, it is possible to play it one more time, with strengths and weaknesses, hits and misses. Its price is far from friendly, however, its quality and replayability make it an option that any fan of Japanese RPGs should experience.

We played Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth on PS5 with a code provided by a Square Enix representative in our region.