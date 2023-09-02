













Review: Under the Waves – An intriguing underwater mystery that can get better









This new narrative adventure from Quantic Dream and Parallel Studios invites us to enter an underwater world with an intriguing mystery. After experiencing it in its entirety, we share with you if it is a story in which you should immerse yourself or if it is better to leave it adrift.

Points to Consider About Under the Waves

What is Under the Waves about?

under the waves tells the story of a diver named Stan. He is part of an organization dedicated to monitoring different activities in the ocean. For this reason, our protagonist is alone in an underwater base with no other company than the fauna of the place.

The story is the strongest point of this game, so to talk more about it would take away some of its impact. However, we can say that it presents us with an interesting analysis of loneliness and how humans cope with loss.

Source: Parallel Studio

At the same time that we are doing activities for our bosses, we are getting more and more into Stan’s mind. This leads Under the Waves to present surreal environments that border on the field of terror.. Which contributes to a narrative that stays interesting throughout its duration.

It is a relatively short title, which you can finish in about 6 hours. Still, its mystery and the questions it raises will keep you hooked all the time. In addition to that it has a gameplay cycle that helps a lot to keep you entertained.

Underwater exploration is lonely but very active

The gameplay of under the waves it’s quite simple. The game is divided into days, at the beginning of each one you receive new tasks that are very varied. These range from photographing underwater life to disabling drills and fixing your base systems. Completing these advances you through the story.

These objectives are marked on your map and are always very easy to reach. Although if you want to get a little off the beaten track you can. Since you have the option of exploring the depths in search of materials to create tools, plans for them or decorations for your base.

Source: Quantic Dream

explore in under the waves It is quite simple and you have two options. One is to go in your trusty submarine and the other is to swim on your own. Obviously the latter is slower and adds a system where you have to be aware of your oxygen level. If it reaches zero, you will die.

Going beyond what is asked of us in the story has several benefits. Since you can find improvements for your suit, plans to create useful tools or kits to repair your submarine. Once you get this, you can go to your base to create them with the materials you find in your expeditions.

Best of all, the goals of under the waves They are quite varied between them. Sometimes it’s as simple as opening a valve, while other times you’ll have to put your intellect to work to solve very creative puzzles.

Under the Waves does a great job of creating an atmosphere of loneliness and intrigue.

Another of the tight ones where it shines the most under the waves it is in the creation of your world. Its underwater landscapes are very beautiful and invite you to explore. While the more ethereal settings leave you somewhat dismayed, but interested in what will happen next.

It is a title that easily goes from the tranquility and adventure of exploring the sea, to uncertainty and even terror. The way in which he does it is applaudable because he is not forced at any time. Not to mention that it gets you even more into the psychology of our protagonist.

Source: Quantic Dream

Like the objectives, the scenarios of under the waves they are very varied. In addition to the fact that the human structures have a design that feels old and futuristic at the same time, which makes them quite interesting. Exploring what this area has to offer is a delight.

As if that were not enough, it has a musical section that is pleasant to the ears, which also goes according to each occasion.. Many times I was amazed by its underwater landscapes, while a relaxing tune sounded as background.

Despite its great successes, it has several failures

The story and gameplay of under the waves they work very well to give us an engaging and entertaining game. However, it has several problems in the technical section that do affect your enjoyment. Which can be somewhat understandable since its developer is independent.

During my playtime it crashed on three different occasions. In addition to this, my save space was corrupted for no apparent reason. Fortunately, I had a backup that meant that my progress was not completely lost.

Source: Parallel Studio

Stan’s facial animations are somewhat jerky and make him look a little weird. The camera moving often causes the screen to break in strange ways. Sometimes the audio disappears completely only to return a few minutes later.

Finally the most annoying errors of under the waves they happened to me in their final moments. Since the objectives that I had to do did not appear and on one occasion I did everything they asked me to but the story did not advance. It wasn’t until I went out to the main menu and back in that the goal was counted as completed.

Should you play Under the Waves?

Like a narrative adventure, under the waves It works very well. His story is quite interesting and intriguing. At the same time, its gameplay makes you stay active with a wide variety of objectives and scenarios that will surely leave you amazed.

Unfortunately, the technical aspect does take away some points and can make it a frustrating experience. In addition to this, I do not consider it a game with a high level of replay value. Once you experience his story, there isn’t much incentive to play again.

Source: Parallel Studio

If you are someone who likes a narrative approach, then under the waves could be a game for you. For those who want something much more active and with more content, you may want to look elsewhere. If you get to try it, do not forget to share your opinion in our discord.

We played Under the Waves on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Quantic Dream representative in the region.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)