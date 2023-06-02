Trust Lyra recently came into my hands, it is a portable keyboard made entirely by Trust, you can see it on the official website. THE advantages there are many of this device that is even now helping me to carry out this review and I can’t wait to tell you about it. So let’s not waste any more time and get straight to the point!

Unboxing and features

The packaging in which you will find this Trust Lyra is one of the classic Trust ones. The cardboard will properly protect the product, which is in turn wrapped in other paper to prevent scratches of any kind. Removed from the package both the keyboard and the supplied mouse, it is immediately evident how plastic is king (rABS). Which isn’t a bad thing since it comes to recycled plastic and these days doing good for the environment is always welcome.

In any case, despite the plastic, no creaks of any kind are perceptible, as evidence excellent build quality. Of course, we are not dealing with premium materials, but in any case the quality of the keyboard is undeniable and, albeit slightly less so, even that of the mouse leaves room for little doubt.

We come now to the contents of the package:

1x Mouse and Keyboard Kit

1x instruction manuals

1x charging cable

The mouse is of the silent type (as opposed to the keyboard) e DPI is changeable: the range varies from 800 to 1,200dpi. The sensor is of the optical type and the handle is claw-shaped, thus making it also suitable for left-handed people as specified by Trust itself (I agree).

As for the keyboard, unfortunately the numeric keypad is missing even if the choice is understandable considering the small size, they are present FN hotkeys very useful and pointers LEDs both for the battery and for the type of connection.

Speaking of connections. Trust Lyra connects both wireless and Bluetooth. The attack is fortunately Type C for the recharging phases and the support is extended to any operating system and device. Final gem that we will deepen later is certainly the possibility of connecting up to 3 devices at the same time!

Trust Lyra, a faithful companion!

There are many details that I liked about Trust Lyra, but also many others that just didn’t go down well with me. But let’s start with the strengths.

No doubt Trust has done things right when it comes to the functional side of this kit. In both mouse and keyboard, the Type-C attack is placed in an easy position so that they can also be used during the recharging phases. So no mouse turned upside down impossible to use as long as it is attached to the connector as still happens today in some cases.

Then there is everything you need to work and/or study at your best. The FN keys that manage brightness, volume and so on like an office keyboard are more than appreciated, along with an ergonomics that I personally don’t mind. Keys of the right size, positioned not too closely together so that they can always be pressed easily and efficiently. Just to be clear, Trust Lyra is not one of those keyboards that needs hours before being used properly. After two minutes, the typos caused by keystrokes will already be reduced to the bone.

The keyboard is undoubtedly promoted with flying colors and once tried it is difficult to give up. As I already told you, what convinced me the least is undoubtedly the mouse. Maybe a little bit’ too small and thin for someone like me who finds himself with a rather large hand.

Nothing dramatic though, you can use it quietly and for office actions it’s undoubtedly a big plus that will save you from the frustration of trackpads. Not to mention that on the back there is a button relating to the PPE which I honestly found much more than useful for adjusting in certain work situations.

Bluetooth compartment, the Achilles heel of Trust Lyra

I write this paragraph with extreme reluctance but above all with extreme frustration. These Trust Lyra are born with an incredible value and that is to be able to manage the simultaneous connection with 3 devices. One connected via wireless adapter and two more via Bluetooth.

Let’s imagine we have a PC and a tablet in front of us: being able to use the same pair of mouse and keyboard for both, by simply pressing a button, is nothing short of interesting. A feature that can save space and time. Too bad, however, that this great value is the main Achilles heel of the device. After approx 30 minutes of frustrationwhere in every way I tried to connect the mouse and keyboard via Bluetooth to both a PC with Windows 10 and an Android device, I had to give up.

I managed to connect the keyboard after several attempts, but there was no way to connect the mouse. The device is not considered in the list of available Bluetooth connections at all. The Trust Lyra manual that can be downloaded from the company’s official website is of little or no use which, in addition to not presenting a section reserved for “common problems”, cannot even boast clear instructions but only explanatory drawings.

In short, a real shame. Looking ahead, it could simply be a defect of my unit, but unfortunately I have to limit myself to writing what I have had the opportunity to try.

A long lasting battery

Up to 6 months with a single charge is undoubtedly an interesting fact. Of course, we didn’t have the chance to wait 6 months before writing this review, but after several days of use, the battery still appears to be full. Consequently, it is not difficult for me to believe that an average of two months is a more than truthful figure. As already mentioned before, recharging can still take place without interrupting the use of Trust Lyra with a simple type-c cable and icing on the cake, in just two hours! Not bad right?