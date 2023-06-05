Trust GXT 258W FYRU, available on the official website, it recently fell into my hands. It is a microphone from Trust (among other things, we recently reviewed a mouse and keyboard kit) that is truly unique and high-performing, capable of combining an attractive design and very interesting features. I can’t wait to get into the details, so get ready because I’m about to tell you everything there is to know about this product!

Unboxing and features

I have to admit, I found the packaging of this Trust GXT 258W FYRU really well thought out. The impression is that of a truly appreciable general care. Having said that, once you open the box, mount the microphone and sift through all the accessories, here is the complete list of contents:

Microphone with tripod

USB-C to USB-A cable

User Manual

Gaming sticker

But now we come to the most interesting part and that is the specifications: we have approx 1kg of microphone, the dimensions are 183x63x74 mm, there are the classic microphone control buttons, mute, volume (in case you wear headphones connected to the device) and the control of the LEDs. The audio frequency ranges from 30Hz – 18,000Hz with an impedance of 200 ohms and a sensitivity of 36 dB.

Really interesting factor is that the microphone is fully customizable becoming bidirectional, stereo, unidirectional or even cardioid. Compatibility is almost incredible and ranges from PC to console without any kind of problem with particular mention of PlayStation 5. Data aside, however, let’s find out how Trust GXT 258W FYRU behaves in the field!

Power up and first impressions

You’ll probably be interested to know how the microphone behaves, but calmly, have a moment of patience. I would like to say a few words about the quality of this product. I stayed pleasantly surprised by the materials. The plastic reduced practically to the bone leaves room for a more noble and refined workmanship. Everything is topped off with very intelligently designed LEDs which, in addition to giving that extra touch of grit to Trust GXT 258W FYRU, will also be your guide to all the modes in which the microphone operates.

A Type-C cable will then supply power to the device and obviously after a few seconds your PC or console will be able to recognize this beast. Having said that and positioned the product, we are ready to begin!

Trust GXT 258W FYRU, the grit is not missing!

I won’t hide it from you, this Trust GXT 258W FYRU amazed me to say the least! Audio quality is pretty good and has nothing to envy to rival condenser products. However, there is a factor that makes this microphone even more interesting and which in my opinion is worth the purchase and that is the possibility of choosing in a simple and smart way 4 different modes:

Stereo : Convenient feature for recording musical instruments

: Convenient feature for recording musical instruments Cardioid : This is used to get a clear recording without background noise. Specifically, it records what happens from the front, ideal for podcasts

: This is used to get a clear recording without background noise. Specifically, it records what happens from the front, ideal for podcasts Bidirectional : Capture audio in front and behind. Great for interviews and duets

: Capture audio in front and behind. Great for interviews and duets Omnidirectional: Ideal for group podcasts as it records all around the microphone

Now that you know the functions, let’s talk about the choice, which happens thanks to the comfortable pressure of a single key placed in the center. You will always know which mode you are using thanks to the comfortable leds which will light up according to the direction in which the microphone is capturing audio. A brilliant solution in my opinion and above all a system that works! Speaking of LEDs, there is also a large LED that surrounds the Trust GXT 258W FYRU giving it a truly captivating look. But if you don’t care or maybe it even annoys you, nothing prevents you from deactivating everything through a dedicated key.

Also, I appreciated two more additions: the first is the ability to connect headphones and listen to the audio in real time. This can be really useful to realize in a few seconds if the microphone is positioned optimally and so on. I experienced no latency, so hats off to Trust for the work done. Furthermore, volume and gain are adjustable through two knobs located on the front. In case you don’t know what gain is, simply increasing it works on the amplitude of the input signal. That said, know that there is also a great pop filter internal to Trust GXT 258W FYRU which is certainly not to be disdained, even if if you usually talk very close to the device I suggest you buy an external one anyway. The price of these filters is not high and the benefits are immediate!

A small note that I feel like making before telling you about the experience on the consoles is certainly related to the stand supplied. In my opinion a little too little adjustable. It is not in itself a criticism, but more of a suggestion. A more adjustable stand in inclination and perhaps height would have greatly benefited the product. Finally, last little advice, I would have also equipped the package with one small protective bag in case someone wants to take the microphone with them on a trip. Small notes that would certainly have contributed to the achievement of perfection!

And on consoles?

I could not fail to test this Trust GXT 258W FYRU even on consoles. Both on PlayStation 4 and 5 everything works correctly. The audio is optimal and above all there is no need to despair in strange configurations. However, there is only one small criticality that I have encountered both on consoles and on PC and that is that of having to hold the microphone too close to the mouth compared to other competitors to have more than optimal audio. Nothing to worry about, however, in all this glitter, but it also seemed right to include the comma which shines a little less than the rest.