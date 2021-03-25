And in the liked section of ‘nobody expected it, but how well it sat us’ it was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 last year. A remaster / remake of the first two games in the series that brought us back to our best years of high school and high school.

The classic levels of the first two games were paired with old and new skaters in a new interface with current technologies, but those technologies have already advanced with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so it was only logical that an update would come.

Again, this time we are going to focus specifically on the changes in this next-gen update, so if you prefer to read about the game itself, we recommend that you review our review of the base game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Xbox Series

Next gen version (left) vs. the one we received last year (right).

The main difference between the Xbox One and Xbox Series versions, where we tested this game, is that now the player can see this title in 120 FPS at 1080P or native 4K at 60 FPS.

Additionally, there are some minor changes such as sharper dynamic shadows, lens flare and flare, as well as improved textures.

Nevertheless, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 It already looked very good a few months ago on Xbox One. At the moment of truth, the graphical differences between both versions are minimal. In next-gen the game looks a bit darker and sharpness towards distance is key.

However, you will surely be more busy trying to follow the combo without falling than analyzing that there are no more traces of myopia in this game.

Other extras in the next-gen upgrade include immediate access to the secret skater Ripper, retro gear at Create-A-Skater, retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen.

Updating has never been so … complex

There are several fine print when it comes to upgrading your version from the last generation to next-gen. For starters, the physical version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Xbox One cannot be updated and the digital one has a cost if it is not Deluxe. $ 10 for those extra FPS and extra sharpness.

And well, if you’re on PlayStation 5 things get even more complicated, especially with saved games. Here you can see a brief FAQ of this process, which is certainly more complex than it should be.

Is the upgrade worth it?

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 now runs at 120 FPS or 4K thanks to next-gen hardware. If you like skating games you will immediately realize that we have a winner here, but to see the graphical improvements you will need a trained eye.

This update has a cost, so I would only recommend it if it is the first time you interfere in this remaster, if you already had the Deluxe version or if it is urgent to release your Xbox Series.

We tested Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Xbox Series X. It’s also available on PS5 and soon on Switch.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Xbox Series) Graphics and sound

8.0 / 10 Positive 120 fps or 4K in all its glory

Free upgrade with Deluxe Edition Negative Upgrading almost always comes at a cost

You can’t update the physical version of Xbox One

The graphical improvements are not so noticeable





