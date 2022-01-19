Rainbow Six Extraction, or as they will commonly say, the Rainbow Six Yellow, came to offer a multiplayer-unique proposal within the history of the franchise. Let’s say it’s that slight experimental risk that will probably pay off in the medium term if the community welcomes it with open arms. Will it happen?

Let’s start with the section that it is not a competitive game as such, rather it is an attempt to make players team up and face a common threat that will be a headache. It is not fighting against a terrorist or military threat, they are beings from space that are not going to tempt their hearts… Or what they have inside to end the Earth.

The context sounds more or less good, and to spice it up, the game is very complicated and leans on everything Rainbow Six has done to date, from the game mechanics to the operators section. It seems not, but mastering all this is a complicated task even for the most experienced.

Is there any point in going after this game? Is it worth trying now that it’s on Xbox Game Pass? Should we go crazy for all the crossplay? We will solve all those doubts.

not to play alone

Do not have the slightest doubt, Rainbow Six Extraction It’s not to play alone, not at all. They are teams of three people who enter scenarios in various areas of the United States and must complete three assigned missions to develop the progression of the operators and combat the threat of the Archaeans.

So far the premise is ‘simple’. A raid can mean rescuing a trapped operator, then defeating a number of threats or, alternatively, capturing them for study. The objectives level up as you progress through the raid. The point is that the game punishes you a lot if you fail.

For example, recovering the health of an operator is certainly difficult, so you must choose a good loadout if you want to play defense. There is also not much ammo. Wow, you have to be cautious in every sense of the word. Let’s say that the design is designed to give you difficult tests to overcome.

What is worth noting is that the design of the game is intended for you to decide how to overcome certain challenges or better to run away, doing the basics. Sure, the experience is the same and it won’t be as satisfying, but you will surely learn something from that game.

Variety of characters, but what if you play alone?

The premise of Rainbow Six Extraction It is, as I told you, to play three, but, you will have the opportunity to perform certain raids alone. It is not a good idea, you will even feel that it is complicated, but it will serve to recover some trapped operators or, failing that, to learn each of the sites to explore well.

This is not the greatest strength of this title of Ubisoft, however, makes a bit of dramatic sense because it’s you against the threat that has the world cornered. Overcoming this kind of challenge brings significant satisfaction to the experience, but it’s not enough either.

Could this section where you play alone be better? Perhaps, although it would lose all the charm of playing with other players. The truth is that it is better to have communication with three other users than to suffer alone, especially when you have to accomplish certain objectives that require immediate actions, such as the activation of certain equipment.

What is a fact is that there are enough tasks to be done, so each raid will feel unique, as long as you don’t have an operator trapped because if they are, at least you will have to do everything possible to get them out. This exercise requires a lot of teamwork, because while one pulls it, two others must end threats that keep it imprisoned with tentacles. Overcoming this mission is certainly entertaining.

Rainbow Six Extraction has a well tryhard premise

Those who are fans of difficult games will love Rainbow Six Extraction because there is a lot of challenge behind each incursion. There was no game, at least in the first days of the game that I had, in which everyone was crying mothers and saying that this game was very complicated. This could upset anyone, but achieving a rescue, overcoming obstacles and so on, was satisfying.

This is going to generate criticism, because it is not a complicated adventure game, it is a multiplayer game that requires a lot of coordination and understanding. Let’s go! It is a team game and that is sometimes a bit difficult to understand, but when everyone agrees, when you know how to dominate the operators, you are on the other side.

That’s another thing, the progression is certainly complicated, we could even say stingy, but it makes you improve. Reaching certain milestones will not only unlock scenarios, but also operators and that makes the game feel much more varied. Sure, there will be no shortage of crazy people who have everything unlocked in a matter of days, but with a little casual activity, the experience can be long-lasting.

The customization basically focuses on loadouts and how you unlock certain items that will help make raids much easier. You will even understand that the roles of the operators fall into damage, tank and healer, but, all of that takes some work to complete.

Yeah very hard and all, but what about the story of Rainbow Six Extraction?

Come on, it’s not about asking for a “vest” campaign, games can live without a campaign and be satisfactorily entertaining, the problem is that Rainbow Six Extraction it needs something more to make you truly feel like you’re saving the world from a threat no one is prepared for.

The proposed cinematics are very worthy and look quite good, we could even say that they are planned so that the drama emerges from all sides. At the moment you feel that there is real pressure. The point here is that a Chicago cop series has better context than the game.

Here it was possible to propose mini animations with a story that perhaps have nothing to do with your actions, but tell you a little more about the background of everything that is happening. The same and you don’t have to live in the game – although it would be ideal -, but yes, it takes a lot to create bonds of empathy.

That is why the difficulty cannot be the only attractive hook when playing, because one thing is the satisfaction of finishing a mission and another to learn a little more about the mythology that hides behind a production of this size. .

We also recommend: Rainbow Six Extraction Reveals New Release Date

A certainly remarkable presentation in Next Gen

Let’s go, Rainbow Six Extraction It almost even made it into the cereal, but here’s how its next-gen introduction fared, especially from a PlayStation 5 angle. First of all, the game loads fast, so live with the immediacy scoop. The cinematics, the character design and the user experience are quite decent.

Then we have to go to performance issues. Here you have two soups like in many other games: 4K and 30 frames per second or 1080p with 60 frames per second. Both options work perfectly. What is key is that you need to play with headphones. The design of this title is focused on knowing where the enemies are coming from and you have to take advantage of it.

On the communications side between players I had no problem, especially when it was with the PC players. This is appreciated, because it is very important that we have a functional chat so that everyone knows where they are. The point is that, if the other players do not speak, it is difficult to agree.

To this we must add two more things. First, the localization for our region is impeccable and appreciated. We have no choice but to stand up and applaud Ubi for taking us into account. Then, there is a lot of care in the visual options for those who suffer from color blindness, just to cite one example. Everything is at the player’s fingertips. Now, it only remains for us to close the debate by answering the following question:

Should you buy Rainbow Six Extraction?

Rainbow Six Extraction It is not an easy game and it will surely live in the shadow of everything that Siege has done to date, but that does not stop it from having a valuable identity that makes it a product worth enjoying. Furthermore, the message Ubisoft he was very clear in presenting a multiplayer experience where you have to face a threat.

Play Rainbow Six Extraction it can be a challenge, but for some strange reason it is quite entertaining. Successfully completing a quest will bring a tear of joy to your eyes from the sense of accomplishment. Even rescuing an Operator will give you some relief. On the other hand, the game needs more development in its narrative and the progression of the characters is really repetitive.

should you buy Rainbow Six Extraction? If you’re a fan of the series and your friends are going to join the boat, go ahead, because playing alone is no joke. To that we must add that giving it a look through Xbox Game Pass can be a good solution before launching yourself down the slide and spending a considerable ticket.

Let’s play Rainbow Six Extraction with a code for PS5 provided by a Ubisoft representative in our region.