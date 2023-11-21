Tineco Pure One X (which you can find here) recently came into my hands, it’s a really interesting vacuum cleaner that I had the opportunity to try for more than a few days. This new cleaning buddy but did he convince me? Let’s find out together!

Unboxing and features

The package in which you will find your new vacuum cleaner it will be bulky but tidy and full of accessories. Below I leave you the content:

Vacuum

main brush

mini motorized brush,

2-in-1 duster, 2

a nozzle for hair removal

wall support (with screws and plugs)

battery charger.

Tineco Pure One accessory), you will be ready immediately to launch into your house cleaning choosing between different modes. The classic automaticthe turbo and one that reduces suction while ensuring better autonomy.

Tineco Pure One X, dust’s worst enemy!

The brush supplied with the version I had the opportunity to try is specialized against animal hair, so what better testing ground than an environment where two cats and a dog live on a daily basis? I must say that the result is more than satisfying. The peculiarity is that the brush is tangle-free and that is to say it has been designed in such a way that don’t get stuck due to excess hair or hair. I have to say that this is actually the case. The vacuum cleaner that I used daily for cleaning often needed to be freed from the tangles that formed. While with this Tineco Pure One the problem never arose.

Another little gem is iLoop, a technology developed by the company itself capable of detecting the amount of dust present in the space you intend to clean. The pro is that obviously the suction power is adapted accordingly, saving battery. I haven’t always found it accurate this tool, as the power has been increased a few times where it didn’t seem necessary at all.

Finally, there is one major criticism that I have to address to this product and which sees the tab necessary to activate the automatic suction as the protagonist. In fact, if you don’t want to keep the trigger pressed all the time, you will have a tab that will simulate the pressure for you. The problem is that the position of the tab is very inconvenient and more often than not you end up with touch it inadvertently interrupting the suction. There is a lot of frustration in those situations. Also because reactivating it, you will also have to adjust the speed again if you don’t want automatic mode.

Lots of accessories and a good battery!

In addition to the classic charging base to be fixed to the wall, Tineco Pure One has a wide range of accessories which I have already listed before. In light of this vast choice, I decided to test the vacuum cleaner also in other situations such as cleaning car interiors. Here I have to say that the results were not very satisfactory. Unfortunately, the machine’s power proved insufficient for the assigned task. Finesse, also because the suction is more than good for daily home use.

Autonomy is online with the 40 minutes declared by the manufacturer, obviously everything varies based on the power that will be used during cleaning. Charging is rather slow, but not a bad thing considering that 40 minutes are more than enough to make a medium-sized house neat and clean.

Maintenance of Tineco Pure One At the push of a button you can empty the container of the dirt sucked up, while cleaning the filter is a matter of a few seconds. Without a doubt an operation within everyone’s reach!

An app that gives an extra touch

A further gem of Tineco Pure One Once you have connected the vacuum cleaner you can track cleaning sessionscheck theor filter status and display the amount of dust vacuumed (I suggest not taking this calculation seriously).