Surely it would be a sad event if BMW screwed up the 3 Series one day. Fortunately, that day has not yet come. This one midlife refresher for the G20 generation mainly translates into much more digitization and touchscreen states, but otherwise leave the car alone in general.

A chat with the 3 Series dynamics team provided a moment of remarkable honesty. They realized they were already at the top of the class in terms of handling, so they weren’t going to do anything with that. It takes courage for an engineer to admit that fiddling with a project would be completely unnecessary. And so this car drives as brilliantly as it always has.

The handling of the BMW M340i xDrive

The steering is as good as an ordinary mass-produced electronic system can get, and there’s still a wonderful sense of humor ingrained in the chassis. Go for a somewhat stronger engine, give the stability control a little more freedom and the fun that has always been at the basis of the 3-series will bubble up automatically.

The 3-series remains available with a wide choice of engines. You can get a plug-in hybrid, but it’s not really essential. The six-cylinder M340i remains the epitome of the modern sports saloon, while a 320d Touring will nestle into your life with consummate ease. Long story short: there is no wrong choice if you go for a 3-series.

A little hybrid

However, the M340i is the seasoning. It has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for an extra layer of city civility, and xDrive all-wheel drive is standard. The red line on the rev counter is at 7,000 and oh, how beautiful it sounds.

An electronically supervised center differential is programmed to provide the rear wheels with all the power they can handle. And even more so, if the brain sees that your steering movements are adequate. So you can play the idiot, but he will also protect you against your own stupidity. It’s a beast of an all-rounder.

The inside of the BMW M340i xDrive

The interior is beautiful and spacious – a facelift rarely changes that – and many materials have been updated. You can also get newer generations of BMWs with ‘vegan leather’, but the 3-series is not yet ready for such transformations.

An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board, and now you have to use a rocker switch instead of an oddly shaped button. This makes it slightly more difficult to put the transmission in manual mode, but in normal day-to-day use this should not be a problem.

The price of the BMW M340i xDrive

The brief thrill of DIY control that a subtle tug of a paddle shifter delivers will be more than enough for most users. The M340i performs (and carries a price tag) at the level of M3s from before.

You will enjoy it immensely as a daily partner, if you can get over that 88,113 euros (73 grand in Belgium). A liter or 8 per 100 kilometers should be possible and may compensate somewhat. If you prefer a Touring: it costs about 1,700 euros more. Who needs an SUV anymore?

Specifications of the BMW M340i xDrive (2022)

Engine

2,998 cc

six-cylinder turbo

374 hp @ 5,500 rpm

500 Nm @ 1,900 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

7.8 l/100km

177 g/km CO2 E label

Dimensions

4,714×1,827x

1,440 mm (lxwxh)

2,851mm (wheelbase)

1,700 kilograms

59 l (petrol)

480 l (luggage)

Prices

€88,113 (NL)

€73,000 (B)