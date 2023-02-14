Few franchises have left their mark on the video game industry as emphatically as final fantasy. The first installment of him is known for having saved Square Enix, then just Square, from a regrettable bankruptcy; also its creator, hironobu sakaguchi, to give up video games forever. Considered one of the quintessential JRPGs, his influence is endless, his legacy immeasurable —so now, on his 35th anniversary, what better way to celebrate than with Theatrhythm Final Bar Line?

For those who don’t know what it’s about Theatrhythm Final Bar Lineyou have to go back a bit in time, and by “a bit” I mean 10 years ago, when Square Enix released Theatrhythm Final Fantasy to commemorate its twenty-fifth anniversary. This title came out only for the acclaimed Nintendo 3DS, and was the first rhythm game in history to delight us with various musical themes from all the installments of the main line of Final Fantasy of the moment; because if there is something that transcends the heart of everyone who has played a Final Fantasy title, it is its excellent music.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is easy, intuitive, and lots of fun!

The game mechanics of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line it is simple enough to be intuitive. Like any rhythm game, you just have to press buttons to the rhythm of the music, and titles of this genre don’t need more than that to be highly entertaining, but Theatrhythm Final Bar Line goes further by implementing different modalities, game styles, and a few RPG elements.

Regarding the modalities, this installment maintains the same as its predecessors: The musical battle scenarios, the field ones and the event ones. Each musical stage has its own mechanics; For example, the battle ones reflect this by making our characters face all kinds of enemies in a chain, while the field ones make them run through all kinds of landscapes. The most peculiar are the event ones, since they show videos of the musical themes while we play them.

Source > Square Enix

While the dynamics don’t change much from one mode to the next, each one is unique, adding the variety that many rhythm games lack, and ensuring that the gameplay doesn’t become too repetitive for the player. In addition to this, there are certain important factors that affect each type of scenario differently.

Because otherwise it’s not Final Fantasy…

One more peculiarity that it possesses Theatrhythm Final Bar Line It is the ability of your characters to level up and gain abilities, whether they are physical attacks, offensive or support magic, which are activated depending on the modality in which we are; and it could not be said that it is really a title of the Final Fantasy saga if there are no Summons. As if it were an RPG, our characters must battle against enemy monsters to the rhythm of the music, and their victory depends on how successful we are in this. It sounds complicated, but it is not; each of these elements is well thought out and simplified enough to entertain you, but without causing you any frustration or anything like that.

Source: Square Enix

For every taste

Another great point that Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has in its favor is that it is the player who decides how to enjoy it. In Series Missions, you have to complete various missions in each scenario, and it is ideal for those of us who prefer extra challenges. Musical Stages, on the other hand, you don’t have to worry about missions or requirements, you just choose the melody you want and thus improve your score.

Multi Battle, as expected, you can face up to four players online; and, finally, in Museo you have the chance to listen to all these same themes calmly, without having to carry out any type of rhythmic action. Taken together, this ensures that we can all enjoy the excellent compositions that the title offers.

Source: Square Enix

At Theatrhythm Final Bar Line we work as a team

And speaking of enjoying music your way, why not in the company of others? An unexpected but welcome mechanic brought to us by Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the Paired style of play, which allows the use of two controllers at the same time, so now you and one other can play as a team, both on the same stage. . It’s a game style that seems complicated but very enjoyable, as long as you make sure it’s with someone you get on well with!

The true protagonist of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the music

What to say about music that is not already known? We are talking about a mixture of hundreds of musical themes from some of the most recognized and praised soundtracks in the industry, mostly composed by the legendary Nabuo Uematsu, who worked on the vast majority of Final Fantasy installments, in Chrono Trigger. , and more recently in Granblue Fantasy, among others.

Source: Square Enix

Beyond that, as far as the visual aspect of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is concerned, it gives us beautiful and very detailed graphics, which vary from song to song, since a fantastic feature of this game is that, like a musical theater, each scenario carefully reflects the various sites that appear in the installments included here; all in the company of the adorable and colorful designs of both the characters and the monsters that adorn each scene.

Without limits or contemplations

If you’ve ever played Theatrhythm Final Fantasy or its sequel Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call, you may have been surprised by the sheer number of tunes contained in both, but be warned, that doesn’t even compare to what you’ll find in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. It seems Square Enix took “Final Bar Line” very seriously, and to prove it, they’ve decided to cram us with 385 tunes in the base game alone, plus 27 in the Deluxe version, plus 90 as DLC, for an insane amount of money. total of 502 musical themes included in a single game. With that number, anyone would think that we are talking about Pokémon and not about music!

Source: Square Enix

In addition, and as if that were not enough, this time the developers considered that the memorable soundtracks of Final Fantasy and all its derivatives were not enough, and that is why the downloadable content comes with the most famous compositions from other incredible titles such as Chrono Trigger, NieR, Octopath Traveler, The World Ends With You, Romancing SaGa, among others. This is not only wonderful news for those of us who are fans of those games; For those who aren’t or don’t know them, it’s your chance to listen to an excellent mix of songs with rhythms and styles totally different from those of Final Fantasy.

We also recommend: Theatrhythm Final Bar Line: Everything you need to know about Square Enix’s definitive rhythm game

it’s never a crowd

And, speaking of disproportionate sums, another magnificent excess that you will find in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the number of playable characters, which increases to 104 compared to past installments, and corresponds to characters from all titles both from the main line of Final Fantasy as well as its derivatives, such as Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy: Dissidia, even Final Fantasy Record Keeper; so you can play using your favorite characters without problems, although those who prefer villains like Sephiroth or Kefka will have to complete all the missions of their respective games to unlock them.

Source: Square Enix

Having said that, it’s curious and perhaps a bit disappointing that with so many characters in one place, there isn’t any real interaction between them, a recreational space of some kind, or a story mode; something that in the first installment for Nintendo 3DS would be acceptable, but in the latter it feels like the sad loss of a great opportunity.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the ultimate rhythm game

Square Enix is ​​celebrating its thirty-fifth anniversary with the joy that befits it. With 502 memorable melodies, 104 of its most beloved characters, and a gameplay that does not forget its roots, if something became clear with Theatrhythm Final Bar Line it is that when Square Enix decides that it is time to celebrate, it is for do it big

Do you agree with the rating? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

We played Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Square Enix representative in our region.