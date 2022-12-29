After the brand new first release of the series The Witcherwhich used to star henry cavill, the saga continued. In fact, it was launched The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the animated movie Later, perhaps due to the wave of prequels like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Y House of the Dragonis that it arrived The Witcher: Blood Origin.

However, the mini series lacks several elements that were expected after the other productions. And these range from the narrative to technical issues.

The Witcher: Blood Origin consists of four episodes of less than an hour in length. It is a Chinese box type story, at the beginning we will see Jaskier, our favorite bard, who will have contact with a mysterious woman who will “dictate” the story of the origins.

This will introduce us to the history of a group of elves who need to overthrow the tyrannical empress of Xin’trea. However, the greatest power of the woman consists of a creature that traversed the worlds by means of the monoliths, which function as doors to other worlds.

The empress triad of strength lies in the Great Sage —that has the power to open the doors through the monoliths— and of the very military solidity in charge of its commander.

However, she is only used as a banner to calm the population after the kings of the different kingdoms are eliminated. These are treacherously assassinated, in a meeting that promised peace, since they had been dealing with an endless war for a thousand years. Clans of warrior elves who served the royal families are also exterminated.

A couple of elves survive because they are banished. And although their clans are opposed, they are forced to unite to assassinate the empress who betrayed their families.

In each episode, new characters will join They will form the team that seeks to end the malice in Xin’trea.

the true story of The Witcher: Blood Origin could be the problem

The mini series promised answers and at least partially gave them. Despite the fact that it is not based on the books of the Polish author —and even if it were, there are things that are not revealed in the titles, such as the union of the spheres—, it does have his surveillance, so in theory, everything should be More or less true to the story.

However, the narrative of The Witcher: Blood Origin It is at least out of focus. Although it begins with a premise of revenge and ambition for power, it ends up being structured by the romance of Éile and Fjall, elves from murderous clans that served different crowns.

The problem is not romance that they create with each of the couples —Zacaré and Brother Death, and Meldof and Gwen—, but there is no strong development.

Romance is not processed naturally and even seems superficial, although it had much more potential. It should be noted that since they used it as a focus, it should be deeper.

On the other hand, at times the jumps between the action and the romantic story feel empty and disjointed, and in the same way they are not as spectacular as those of The Witcher.

However, the main problem is that the characters do not have a concise construction, that is why they are unable to count on a real development. They cannot have individual or collective growth, referring to their relationships.

Furthermore, in short, the journey that the team undertakes is inconsistent, because they only embark adrift without any plan and with few people for an impossible company. The good thing is that they had the director who aligns the stars for them so that everything turns out as it “should”.

What the series does

Yes indeed, does not stop spinning the events and winks that explain the events that will occur 1500 years later, when we see Geralt de Rivia and Ciri in a new battle.

What is undeniable is that yes explains various origins, and we must recognize that, in the end, that was the main objective of this sequel. Here are the beginnings of the story:

A prototype of a sorcerer

Ciri’s ancient blood

The union of the spheres and the first coming of humans

Avallach’s first steps

The origin of Eredin

However, the answers are not satisfactorybecause they do not have a formidable structure.

The cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin

The catalog of actors in the series was inclusive. And also in the narrative, though, this could be suggested as a legacy of the books, since although we still don’t know how it will be adapted in the series, in the books Ciri belongs to the LGBTTTIQ+ community.

Below is the cast:

Sophia Brown as Eile the elf of the raven clan.

the elf of the raven clan. Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall the elf of the dog clan.

the elf of the dog clan. Michelle Yeoh as Scian the elf of the ghost clan.

the elf of the ghost clan. Mirren Mack as Princess Merwyn who becomes empress of Xin’trea who seeks the unification of the elven land.

who becomes empress of Xin’trea who seeks the unification of the elven land. Lenny Henry as Chief Sage Balor a lowborn mage who holds the role of Great Sage in the court of Xin’trea.

a lowborn mage who holds the role of Great Sage in the court of Xin’trea. Lizzie Annis as Zacaré and Zach Wyatt as Syndril the twins who have supreme magic

the twins who have supreme magic Huw Novelli as Brother Death who is Zacaré’s partner.

who is Zacaré’s partner. Francesca Mills as Meldoff the dwarf who seeks revenge for her Gwen, her murdered partner turned into a mallet.

the dwarf who seeks revenge for her Gwen, her murdered partner turned into a mallet. Minnie Driver as Seanchaithe woman who takes Dandelion to hear the story.

Final comments

Although The Witcher: Blood Origin It is not the ideal adaptation and it has many problems in all its structures —both narrative and technical—, it is an interesting installment. It won’t be the best series of the year, but it definitely isn’t the worst either.

There are notable things, to start: the germ that will sustain the story that we expect in the deliveries of its sequel. Also, in a certain way, at least it is conclusive—as far as she is concerned.

The ingredients of his narration were love and revenge, issues that do form the backbone of the installments of the saga. Also, also the idea of ​​sacrifice for sacrifice was found in the magical world, which is the true essence of the profound universe of The Witcher.

It definitely had a much sweeter essence, and we are used to a little more darkness from the other installments, but at least in that, The Witcher: Blood Origin it is faithful to its romantic essence.

The Witcher: Blood Origin It premiered on December 25 through Netflix, the streaming platform.

