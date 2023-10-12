













Although the previous ones did not have a great critical reception, they managed to attract audiences. Perhaps thanks to Washington’s ‘star power’. TONow that I had the opportunity to see the final part, it is clear to me that the cinematographic quality is absent in the trilogy.

Points to consider about The Vigilante: Final Chapter

What is the story of The Justiciero: Final Chapter?

The Vigilante: Final Chapter begins with Robert McCall on an unknown mission in a vineyard in Italy. Things don’t go as he expected, so he ends up injured and in the hands of a doctor in a small coastal town. There he recovers his health and begins to live with the locals.

What follows is the story that we have seen hundreds of times in other series and movies. The wounded hero begins to fall in love with local life, but a threat comes to change his new life. Here the threat is a mafia cell that extorts the townspeople in exchange for ‘protection’.

Source: Sony Pictures

The cliché story wouldn’t be so bad if it offered something to differentiate itself. Unfortunately, The Vigilante: Final Chapter follows in the footsteps of this type of film very faithfully.. But in my opinion it makes it worse, because there is never a satisfying culmination.

Also, although it lasts just under two hours, it feels very tedious. There are an excess of scenes to show us that Robert is winning the affection of the locals and vice versa. Only a couple of moments were enough to sell us on this aspect, it was not necessary to repeat it to the audience ad nauseam.

To be The Vigilante: Final Chapter, it doesn’t feel like a satisfying conclusion to anything. Most of the characters are new and do nothing to make Robert grow. In the end he ends up being the same unscrupulous hero as always, only in a town in Italy. At least until the next one comes, because you can tell they left things open in case they want another easy check.

For an action movie, there is very little

If you have seen the progress of The Vigilante: Final Chapter They know they are promoting it as an action-packed movie. The reality is not like that because the film has only three action scenes in total. This wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the fact that they all end very quickly and also happen in the shadows, where you can’t see what’s happening as well.

Of course, the few scenes there are are loud, brutal and bloody. Still, they fail to excite. There is no challenge for Robert McCall who looks like a kind of Batman or Michael Myers. No one hears him arrive and suddenly he is behind them with a knife in his hand. Nobody lays a single finger on him.

Source: Sony Pictures

Maybe they wanted to make him look like an imposing being, but it breaks all the credibility of the matter. He is a retired CIA agent, who was shot and wounded all his time in Italy. Should we really believe that he moves like the same son of John Wick and Nosferatu?

Perhaps because of Denzel Washington’s age, they did not want to risk him with very complicated fights. But here action really felt necessary to break the tedium of Robert McCall’s entire Italian sojourn. I’m sure many will see The Vigilante: Final Chapter They wait for the character in action, but they will be left wanting. Although the sequences of him going shopping at the market and having his tea will not be lacking.

No character in The Vigilante: Final Chapter fulfills a real function

In all stories we have main, secondary and incidental characters. In The Vigilante: Final Chapter, absolutely everyone, outside of Robert, feels incidental. None of them fulfill an important function or have any weight in how the plot unfolds.

The worst thing is that it introduces us to several townspeople as if they were going to play a more important role, but no one does. The doctor who cures Robert emerges as the trigger for the entire conflict, but ends up practically disappearing from the plot. A café owner looks set to become the love interest, but they go on a date and she disappears from the film.

Source: Sony Pictures

As for villains, they are very forgettable. So much so that the movie can’t seem to decide who the real bad guy is. At the beginning we have one that they ship easily. Then a couple of brothers appear, who are not a great threat to Robert, who are eliminated without problem and the film ends. to call The Vigilante: Final Chapter Didn’t we need a much more imposing rival to win?

Perhaps the one who feels most wasted is Dakota Fanning. Instead of taking advantage of the chemistry we know she has with Denzel Washington, they put her in the movie to do literally nothing. Maybe they called it just to generate nostalgia for those who saw both actors in Man on Firebecause here his character has no reason to exist.

Finally Denzel Washington looks very bored in the role. Although at times he shows that he still has a lot of presence, most of the time they don’t take advantage of it. As we already mentioned, almost the entire movie is spent enjoying Italy and when there is finally action we can’t even see it.

It’s worth it?

In case it was not evident until now, I consider that The Vigilante: Final Chapter It’s a movie you should definitely pass up. Unless, of course, you’re already a fan of the franchise and want to see where Robert McCall is going with this latest adventure. Still, the result can be disappointing.

As an action movie it doesn’t work, with very few scenes that end very easily and without any real conflict. While the rest of its parts offer nothing more. There is no satisfaction in seeing the hero make it to the end because it cost him absolutely nothing.

Source: Sony Pictures

You even get the feeling that Denzel Washington wanted a paid vacation to Italy. They gave them to them, but the condition was to record some scenes that they later put together to try to make a film. If you have the opportunity to see it, my recommendation is that you don’t. There are better things to spend an hour and forty minutes of your life on.

