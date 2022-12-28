The series of comedy They are one of the most interesting installments of these times. More than anything because the comic has important nuances for this moment. I mean that criticism is constant about the content that we consume to laugh. What are you laughing at and why? Where does laughter come from and what does it respond to? There are decent installments that will get you a few laughs, but also make you think a little more. One of these is The Sex Lives of College Girls, the new series of HBO MAX.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is a series written by Mindy Kaling — Kelly Kapoor of The office—and Justin Noble. It tells the story of four girls who study at the prestigious and very expensive Essex College in Vermont. Each one has a different personality, and because they come from specific contexts, this allows them to always develop and comment on different perspectives on each of the problems they face.

The cast is made up of:

Pauline Chalamet—Kimberly

A poor girl from Kansas enters the sophisticated and expensive college in Essex thanks to a scholarshiphowever, she tries to stay true to herself while living freely.

She is a young woman who wants to be a professional comedian, and enter looking for a place in the famous magazine The Catullan even though her parents want her to be a doctor.

She is a very high class girl trying to assert her identity. making his sexual orientation public.

Alyah Chanelle Scott—Whitney

She is an excellent girl in soccer, she is also the daughter of a very important senator. He has different recognition and self-assessment problems.

The premise of The Sex Lives of College Girls

The girls deal with school problems—prior to entering adult life— while living their sexuality freely, they finish building their identities and recognize what they want at all levels, in a very gradual and critical way.

The first season premiered in 2021, the second season came out in 2022, and a third installment is confirmed.

Each season consists of ten episodes that last around 30 minutes each.

The best points of The Sex Lives of College Girls

The varied cast

To begin with, the cast is varied and quite smart. Each of the girls has unique characteristics. Thanks to this, the narrative is enriched with different moods and comments.

It even goes beyond the jokes that are made, because the advice and accompaniment that they forge in the different circumstances that they live, is qualified by the serious points of view of each one of them. The girls grow in company and strive for what they want.

The focus of humor

The topics that are specially dealt with are about racism, classism, feminism and the LGTBIQ+ community. However, the humor he has is interesting. It is not a didactic series in the classic way, but rather proposes, through significant construction, a constant revision of the thoughts and prejudices that we have regarding important issues that we often sin to see with “naivety” and irresponsibility.

The girls are growing up and they try to be open, free and respectful. However, the path to deconstruction is not perfect or final, so they will make comments that are out of place, but they will always learn something from it and it will allow us as viewers to salvage something as well.

a contemporary humor

The Sex Lives of College Girls It is a very fresh series, it even has very contemporary winks and jokes —referring to pop culture—, these are a constant proposal that make the delivery hilarious.

Besides, uncomfortable situations are not avoided, rather they are raised in a detailed and sincere context, which allows a crystal clear and interesting delivery, because there is nothing funnier than truly laughing at ourselves and our immediate contexts, this also invites us to reflect on time.

The flirtatious friendship between the girls

Secondly, The Sex Lives of College Girls It also encompasses the bond of friendship between the Girls, however, it grows as they generate their own identity in a world full of external characters who do not really understand the situations they go through and the ways they deal with them.

The interesting thing is to see their growth and their conjunction as friends—each girl is very different, but her ideology and her charismatic personality will unite them in a kind way. On the other hand, the ingenuity with which they resolve conflicts —half the time they don’t do it effectively but they learn from the situations they put themselves in— it’s remarkable because, in the end, one always learns from their mistakes.

The Sex Lives of College Girls: a series full of charisma and rebellion

The Sex Lives of College Girls proposes a critical comedy that is both enjoyable and profitable. It is very entertaining and fun. Each of the characters has a deeper structure than it seems at first. And thanks to this, they bequeath us stories that present critical moments and feelings that will lead us to discover more about the characters and ourselves.

Surely it will be good for you to see a couple of chapters after a tiring day.

The Sex Lives of College Girls It is a spectacular series that is very fresh and revealing.

