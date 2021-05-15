A couple of days ago the studio’s new movie was released Sony Pictures Animation, The Mitchells vs The Machines. This production became a instant success with near perfect grades exceeding the expectations that I had left Spiderman into the spiderverse.

This high-budget movie combines different types of animation, it is not afraid to risk being absurd or combining different genres. It is simply amazing.

At the moment, is available exclusively at Netflix. If you want to save yourself the full review: This movie is recommended, it knows how to combine comedy, romance, horror, action and even musical moments. Especially, if you study arts or have had a difficult situation these months, this movie will make you smile. The Mitchells vs the Machines is a love letter to animation and its audience.

What is The Mitchells vs the Machines about (no spoilers)?

The Mitcchells vs the Machines is a film directed and written by Michael Rianda Y Jeff Rowe, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Y Kurt albrecht as producers. Tell a great story about family Mitchell, especially about Katie and his father, . However, despite carrying the protagonism of the story, they are not one-dimensional characters nor are they the only personalities with which you can identify.

Every element of the family Mitchell it’s interesting and has more than one layer of personality. Even his dog named Monchi, a little pug, plays an important role within the history of The Mitchells vs the Machines How many times have we seen that a pug can hold the fate of humanity in their hands? With this one, maybe two.

The plot of The Mitchells vs the Machines starts when Katie, the eldest daughter of the family has to leave her home in the suburbs to reach her goal: to study film and animation. But, this is not very well taken by his family that, badly or well, has always been united. So her father decides to take a road trip to reconnect with her and her family. Yes. The story is not new, but as in any work of art: The important thing is not what, but how.

Best of the movie: The detail and animation

The Mitchells vs the Machines knows that his story has been told thousands of times, in movies like Lady bird or in other animations like Coconut. Therefore, he decides to focus on what he can shine in order to offer a different experience. He takes animation as his vehicle to narrate his story in every possible way: puppets, stop-motion, 3D digital animation and traditional 2D animation.

This might seem chaotic at first, but it allows The Mitchells vs the Machines have a wide range of narrative possibilities Want to make a cat joke on the internet? Show a real cat in the middle of nowhere Do you want to show how immature an adult can be? Put a puppet on it. It’s chaotic, it’s different, and it works.

Now, this is not a final year animation project, so the other mainstay of The Mitchells vs the Machines is the story. Most of the people who are watching this cinema are between 20 and 35 years old, this film takes advantage of that to stage several problems that this generation can recognize: From criticism of the university, capitalist system and new technologies.

The Mitchells vs the Machines, a pleasant surprise

The father in The Mitchells vs the Machines He is what we would call a boomer who cannot connect with technology, or with his family and, much less, with his daughter. However, this is not just a mockery theme for the film’s script nor does it seek an old vs new antagonism, this film really does a job of giving depth, coherence and a real personality to its characters, dilemmas and plots.

The animation studio of Sony has achieved with The Mitchells vs the Machines show how committed you are to creating quality animated movies. Being a risky team that breaks with some tropes that other companies like Disney Y Pixar have wanted to keep without major changes. Sony gave the freedom to its artists to deliver us a great and unmissable film. I did not want to advance much about the plot twist that this movie has because I want you to enjoy it.

If there was something that caught your attention, do not hesitate to see her in Netflix.




