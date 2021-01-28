There is no year that fans do not ask for a new Silent Hill – and that’s not bad – however, if it is seen that Konami is no longer going to do it, players should turn to another class of proposals, as is the case of The Medium, title developed by Bloober Team which has to its credit several interesting proposals such as Layers of Fear or Blair witch.

Why should you take a look at The Medium? Right off the bat, it’s the first real console exclusive to have Xbox series x and S series. Clear! It is not a development by a team made up of 400 people, but what was done by Bloober Team is remarkable and gets a lot out of the new generation in the platforms of Microsoft.

Now, The Medium It is not the game that comes to occupy the space of Silent HillOn the contrary, it is a very original idea that focuses its proposal on very specific game mechanics to solve puzzles and, at the same time, offer a solid narrative experience that makes you tense and excited every time you advance.

It’s time to tell you if the new game of Bloober Team which is exclusive to consoles Xbox series x and Series S, but also available in PcIt has all that so that you feel a fear that makes you vibrate and suffer in a unique and entertaining experience.

Taking souls to the afterlife

In The Medium You take the role of Marianne, a girl who since childhood has always had contact with the supernatural and extrasensory, a detail that torments her and does not let her be normal. The setting is a city in Poland in the 1990s, so the technology is still rickety, unpretentious.

The game makes you understand that Marianne works in a funeral home and that her father has just died. The first detail that we must not lose sight of is that the game is seen in the third person with some free camera shots that the player does not control. In this way, you feel limited, just like horror games of more than 20 years ago.

As the first minutes of The Medium, you realize that Marianne is precisely a medium who has always had contact with the afterlife. This detail is key because you feel that your mission from now on has to do with taking souls stuck in a kind of limbo to the afterlife, but the secret does not stop there.

Marianne will have to embark on the Hotel Niwa and discover what the mystery behind this place is and, incidentally, learn about the relationship that her late father has with this place. The scenario proposed by The Medium seems to use the usual recipe, however, it goes further, because you rarely put yourself in Europe,in an area that was once shaken by World War II.

We also recommend: Hands-On: ‘Little Nightmares 2’ – Substitutes that won’t let you sleep

Walking through two worlds

As the game progresses, you realize that Marianne has the ability to walk between the world of the living and that of – the dead? -. This exercise gives a very special introduction to The Medium because the screen is divided in two as if it were a kind of multiplayer.

This, in technical terms, stands out because the console must process two different cameras, but parallel and with slight adjustments on stage. Carrying this in such an efficient way makes you understand that the game is very well developed and that we must applaud.

At the level of game mechanics we also have something interesting, since Marianne has a way of interacting in the world of the living and another in that of the dead. Let’s say that in the earthly scenario you can check objects, hear voices and so on, while on the other side you can already use powers such as finding secrets, activating a force field to protect yourself and seeing the dead.

Added to this, when you are in a kind of ghost mode, Marianne separates from her body to be able to be fully in the world of the dead and thus be able to explore a little more and finish puzzles. Additionally, we can also move between each world thanks to a mirror; Thanks to this, the game mechanics are varied enough for the player to exploit the experience of The Medium.

The Medium and its psychological horror

One of the things that makes The Medium interesting is the way he exposes his horror. The first blow comes in how you meet the human beings who are in the afterlife; they have a kind of mask that covers their faces and doesn’t let you see how they are reality and you imagine they have some kind of deformity.

Of course, each character you meet has something to tell you and suffering to share. The funny thing is that, being two screens, you feel like Marianne is on the verge of madness because in the real world she does not see these beings, but on the other side she does. This will cause you a feeling of empathy towards her.

Likewise, you also expect the inevitable jump scare that you know is going to come, but they don’t tell you when. Yes, it is a resource that falls into the cliché, but it is valid when it is not abused. In the end, The Medium It has a much more narrative task that you must discover both in the puzzles and in all the papers that you read or in the audios that you listen to from a telephone.

The joke of The Medium is that you find out what happened with the Niwa Hotel, what connection it has with Marianne’s father, it is not about grabbing a shotgun and ending a monster, in fact, the joke is to run away when necessary and not let them catch you because it can be the endgame.

The technical section is outstanding in The Medium

Prior to The MediumBloober Team had worked on some first-person horror games, so on this project they went out of their comfort zone and had to do a lot of work on Marianne’s design and also on the sets. Now, the game changes a lot between the world of the dead and the world of the living without pauses; all this is thanks to the hard drive that comes in Xbox Series X and Series S.

On the other hand, having a game that splits your screen is going to cause you to have a dynamic resolution that is sometimes at 4K and then goes below 1080p on X series, Meanwhile in S series it drops from 1440 to 600p. This does not affect the performance of the game much, on the contrary, all the time we see how the experience runs at 30 frames per second, perfect for this kind of proposal.

If you happen to be playing The Medium On PC, you can set the frames per second to 60, but the difference is not that big to say. Also let’s not lose sight of the version of PC and Xbox Series X of this title has ray tracing, but, Series S does not, however, that does not mean that it does not have good effects or does not look ‘new generation’.

The Medium is a title that invites you to play it in the dark and with headphones on. If you like suffering, go ahead, you are going to enter an outstanding experience with a soundtrack created by Arkadiusz Reikowski, what is part of Bloober Team and by Akira Yamaoka, who composed the music of Silent Hill. The result is wonderful and terrifying at the same time.

Does The Medium fall into the cliché or does it strive to offer something different?

We go by parts, we had not faced a scenario like that of The Medium, since, in general, either Japanese or American locations are used. Hotel Niwa is designed in such a way that you have to thoroughly investigate each of the corners to solve a puzzle and move on. This narrative concept is not new, but it is well executed.

Walking or walking at the same time between two worlds is also a difficult exercise to execute, especially since all the time you are waiting for something bad to happen and that you find out what was the mistake that led you to explore an abandoned hotel and, incidentally, find out who this Thomas is.

Are there traumas? Yes. Does Marianne sometimes seem a little rough or fearless? Also, but this is because she already knows that she is a medium and that this, although it is not everyday, will at least lead her to know the reality about her. Let’s say you are in a nightmare from which you cannot escape and you have become used to living in it a long time ago.

With all of this established, it’s time to tell yourself once and for all if you should buy yourself. The Medium Or, failing that, play it now that it is available on Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox Series X, Series S or on PC.

Should you buy The Medium?

The Medium It is very entertaining, there is no doubt about that. It has a lot of horror, stress and a story that envelops you and does not let go. You know that things are not going to turn out well, but you want to find out why, especially since they are mistakes that have a bit of historical context and that can be even more surprising.

The atmosphere of this game of Bloober Team It is remarkable, it feels next generation and that is already enough incentive to take advantage of the Xbox Series X or Series S. Sure, it doesn’t go without bugs, but those elements that don’t ‘render’ so fast will be fixed with a patch. In addition, despite these shortcomings, you also enjoy the speed of the SSD between the abrupt changes of worlds.

The music, the details everywhere make The Medium a very valuable product, especially for those players who pay close attention to whether or not the wood is varnished or whether with each step you can hear how you crush a dry leaf. Bloober Team did a great job.

You will not regret acquiring The Medium, it is a very well thought out game with a story to tell. It is not about saving the world, defeating the bad guy or completing the mission one hundred percent, it is a horror game that will haunt you because the answers are not pretty and, in the end, everything is paid in some way in this lifetime.

We played The Medium with a code provided by an Xbox representative in Mexico on an Xbox Series S and on PC.

The Medium $ 879.00 Graphics and sound

9.0 / 10 Positive There is a challenge when it comes to overcoming the puzzles

Character development presents a different enemy

The technical section is almost impeccable

A story with historical context

The musical composition is remarkable

Simple and straightforward game mechanics Negative There are some objects that take time to render

There are times when the game has slight obstacles





