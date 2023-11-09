













Before its premiere, a lot was said about various behind-the-scenes problems. In addition to the fact that audiences already seem to be a little tired of superhero movies and the Marvel formula. This surely makes many people wonder if it is worth going to see it and I will answer them here.

What you should know about The Marvels

What is The Marvels about?

The Marvels It begins with its three heroines in different parts. Carol Danvers finds herself wandering in the vastness of the universe, Monica Rambeau on a space station watching over Earth, and Ms. Marvel in her small house in Jersey. However, a strange event causes them to begin exchanging places every time they use their powers.

At the same time, a Kree ruler named Dar-Benn is searching for a pair of bracelets that hold immense power. The protagonists’ search for answers causes them to come into direct conflict with the antagonist and gives rise to several confrontations.

Source: Marvel Studios.

If you didn’t know, The Marvels is one of the shortest films in the MCU and this feels like a lot, both good and bad. For the better in the sense that it passes like water and at no time does it feel tedious.. For the worse, because with so little time and having three protagonists, it doesn’t give any of them a satisfactory journey.

They all end practically the same as how they begin the film. The worst thing is that it feels like there was an attempt to give it more depth in certain aspects, but perhaps the studio decided to remove some sections to make the film more agile.

Perhaps the worst sin of The Marvels The thing is that to understand her story you have to see the previous ones of Captain Marvel, Wandavision and Ms. Marvel. Since its story is not one of those that you can understand by arriving at zero and it does not take any time to update those who skipped any of these projects.

Although The Marvels It has several flaws in its story, it is not a complete disaster that you should avoid at all costs. It still has plenty of action and comedy like the rest of the Marvel movies. Although if you are one of those who has already had enough of this formula, you will surely prefer to let it go.

The constant exchange between heroines also makes for some very creative action scenes. Unfortunately, Marvel’s current problem with CGI reappears in several of them. There are times when it seems like we are watching video game characters fight.

Source: Marvel Studios.

The comedy in The Marvels I find it well used and not so exaggerated in most of the film. Although it feels like they changed the way some characters are just to make them laugh. Carol and Nick Fury are characterized by being quite serious. However, here they are portrayed as happy people who do not hesitate to crack jokes whenever they can. Which clashes a bit with what we’ve already seen in the rest of the MCU.

Although it has some moments of drama, The Marvels It’s a film that doesn’t take itself very seriously. In the end it feels like mere entertainment and another entry into the MCU. Although I must admit that its final moments and the post-credits scene mark a promising future for this universe.

The relationship between The Marvels feels wasted

Anyone who sees the title of The Marvels and knows that it will bring together three heroines, I would expect more interaction between them. However, that is not the case. Despite sharing many scenes together, their interactions do not go beyond accompanying each other and fighting together.

Carol’s meeting with Monica goes away in the blink of an eye and is never touched on again. As for Ms. Marvel, at times it seems like an interesting teacher-student dynamic will be created with Carol, but in the end nothing happens. I wonder if it’s something that was left in the editing room.

Source: Marvel Studios

What I must applaud is the actress Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan, because her charisma carries the entire weight of the film. She has a combination of tenderness and a die-hard superhero fan that makes her very empathetic. Of all the heroes that have been introduced to replace the old Avengers, I consider her to be the most charismatic. I hope we see more of her character in the future.

New characters come and go without much importance

The Marvels also introduces us to several characters who don’t really serve much of a purpose. The first is the villain Dar-Benn whose motivation is one of the most interesting of a Marvel villain. However, we do not know her beyond her and in the end her purpose loses a lot of meaning.

We are also introduced to a prince with a mysterious relationship with Captain Marvel. But its only function is to give the heroines an army to help in the final conflict. We don’t know more about him or how he met Carol. He just gives us a couple of funny scenes and disappears.

Source: Marvel Studios.

I think these new characters could have been given more backstory if they took time away from Kamala’s family. I know they are important to her, but they feel very forced into The Marvels. There is never a believable reason for them to be present throughout the film and their scenes could very well have been deleted.

Is The Marvels worth it?

The truth is that The Marvels It’s simply a silly movie. One of those that you can see if you feel like going to the movies to turn off your brain for an hour and a half. It has plenty of action and comedy to entertain, but it is by no means a must-see movie.

Source: Marvel Studios.

If you are already a Marvel fan, you will surely not pass it up, but I think it is one of the ones that has the least substance in its entire immense catalog. Although as always, it has its post-credits scene with a taste of what is to come in the future, but you can wait to see it on Disney + or when they inevitably upload these scenes to YouTube. Well, its plot as such does nothing to advance the saga of the multiverse.

