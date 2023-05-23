













Review: The Little Mermaid – The best Disney remake yet

We had the opportunity to see it in advance and we can say that it was a pleasant surprise. Without a doubt, it is one of the best Disney retellings, although that does not mean that it is a perfect tape.. Here we share a detailed opinion.

The Little Mermaid is almost a carbon copy of the original with some additions

Those who grew up with these films surely remember the plot of The little Mermaid. Here we see the story of Ariel, a mermaid who yearns to know the surface world despite her father’s prohibitions. Her obsession with this world increases when she meets Prince Eric and falls in love with him. Which causes her to make a deal with the evil Úrsula.

Broadly speaking, the remake keeps the story of the original intact, but takes the opportunity to add things. Contrary to additions made in other remakes, the new information makes a lot of sense here. In addition to giving more depth to various characters.

Source: Disney

We now have a better understanding of Triton’s hatred of humans. The relationship between Prince Erick and Ariel is better built as they become like two sides of the same coin. Not to mention, it’s now more apparent why Ariel is so fascinated with the surface world and her motivation isn’t just to be with a man she barely met.

As a remake it works very well since its changes were adapted for the sensibility of modern society. Ariel already has more things to do in the plot than just wait for the prince to fall in love with her. Best of all, these additions respect the steps already established by the original The Little Mermaid.

The cast does a very good job.

As for the cast, since Halle Bailey was announced as Ariel, many people criticized this choice. However, detractors might stay quiet when they see her, as she delivers a great performance in The Little Mermaid. And not to mention her powerful voice.

Halle Bailey embodies Ariel’s curious and adventurous spirit very well. When she loses her voice, she endows her with quite a palpable tenderness and we see from her her genuine wonder and curiosity about this new world. Not to mention, the actress manages to be quite expressive despite not making a single sound.

Source: Disney

Another very nice part of the cast is Melissa McCarthy as the evil Ursula. The actress strikes a balance between a jealous and terrifying villain with a somewhat comedic side. In addition to her this time she feels like a more latent threat throughout the film.

Javier Bardem also does a very good job as King Triton. Although he has relatively few appearances, he takes advantage of his screen time. Since we see him as a father worried about his daughters, but also as a fearsome being when he gets angry.

Perhaps most surprising was the voice acting from Ariel’s animal companions. Despite the fact that they decided to give them a realistic look, which can be disconcerting, the actors manage to make them very funny. Especially the characters of Scuttle and Sebastian, who have some of the funniest moments of The little Mermaid.

The music in The Little Mermaid is both its greatest strength and its weakness.

Of course we have to talk about the musical numbers of The little Mermaid. Although the jump to live-action affects a bit, they remain some of the best Disney songs. They just don’t achieve the same color and joy that animation is capable of.

Still I think it’s better than some recent remakes. Director Rob Marshall takes advantage of the underwater setting to give us some pretty creative choreography. Although he does miss the sturgeon and the octopus playing his instruments a bit.

Source: Disney

Halle Bailey’s rendition of the song Part of Your World it is a delight to watch and listen to. Her voice is powerful and she sings with a feeling that conveys her desperation to see more of the world. From that scene alone I could say that this reimagining is worth giving it a try.

The remake of The little Mermaid it also takes the opportunity to include a trio of new songs. A couple of them are not bad in themselves, but they are out of tune with the rest of the classics, because they come to feel very modern. The last song is pretty bad, it’s a rap sung by Scuttle, plus his position in the story takes away the seriousness of the moment in which it happens.

This is what a remake should do

Of course the remake of The little Mermaid It’s not a perfect movie, not even the original was, but it is the most respectful reimagining yet. In addition to being a clear example of what a remake should do: bring the story to new generations, with worthwhile changes.

With this remake, Disney did not just tell the same story and did not make changes that in the end lead to nothing. Rather, he took the foundation loved by thousands and managed to give his characters more depth, as well as expand more into the world around them.

Source: Disney

In the end The little Mermaid It is the Disney remake that most justifies its existence so far. Hopefully this is the path that the mouse company follows with the following, since surely they will not stop arriving. If you liked the original, chances are you’ll love this one.

