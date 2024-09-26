The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Game mechanics – 90%

Summary The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom presents us with an adventure that we will remember for a long time, where Princess Zelda is the protagonist and you will depend on your wits to overcome the dungeons in more than one possible way. This is the kind of freedom that is returning to TLOZ, a gaming experience like no other that anyone can enjoy. Genre: Adventure

When the cycle of a Nintendo console is about to come to an end, that is when very creative games in their design usually appear and in that section falls The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of WisdomThe way the old TLOZ formula blends with the mechanics of Tears of The Kingdom is impressive from start to finish.

Now, many might imagine that it makes more sense to have Link under this gameplay and let me tell you that it doesn’t work that way. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It puts a lot of obstacles in your way, because the princess of Hyrule is not going to fight like Link and that’s fine, it makes it a lot more fun than you think and that gives a lot of value to the experience.

It could be said that this is a risky experience, especially with the change in protagonist, the same setting and the overall look of the game, however, it is also worth noting that Zelda doesn’t have to be 3D all the time, let alone a top-down view. It can be anything as long as you have dungeons to overcome and plenty of ideas for solving puzzles.

Nintendo did well to launch The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom In a year like this, we need more variety and proposals that give more weight to gameplay. And here we have a clear example of that. Why? It’s time to tell you how this Nintendo Switch exclusive is doing.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom point by point

An ingenious game system to keep you from falling into a comfort zone

From a narrative point of view, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It’s very simple, if not basic. Zelda is now the heroine and must save Hyrule, but not before having her kingdom against her and with few allies who can help her. It’s not something that hasn’t happened to Link before, however, it’s worth noting that it’s strange to handle the situation under the control of the princess.

But as happens in all adventures, someone has to take charge of saving the world and now it’s Zelda’s turn. Now, among those who will help the princess appears Tri, a kind of Navi who is dedicated to giving her the necessary tools so she can escape from all the traps and enemies that could be put in front of her.

Source: Nintendo

This completely changes the perspective of how you approach The Legend of Zelda, especially because with Link you carry a shield and sword, and here you have a kind of wand with which you have very specific abilities to copy objects and reproduce them at will. As I told you, the princess does not fight with the villains as she does in Smash, here you have to put your wits to work to be able to solve each situation you have in front of you.

As I mentioned, Zelda’s ability works in such a way that she copies objects. It’s not like she can grab and create like in Minecraft, her ability has certain limits and that’s where you have to put all the creativity you have at hand to work. The same goes for enemies, which you can also copy and use to your advantage. Technically, you have to think about where you can place an object to be able to form steps and reach places you thought you would never reach.

All roads lead to the same place and that is to save Hyrule

The grace of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It all depends on how you use the Tri Rod, which is the rod with which you can copy and generate elements. To give you an idea of ​​the variety and the way in which you can use this object, you have a total of 127 echoes, of which the majority are monsters.

For example, you can use certain monsters to plant bombs, to attack other creatures, and to fight other enemies. The funny thing here is that you can then make a bed to regenerate in the middle of all the chaos. Yes, it sounds like a very silly idea, but it can be done and that’s the value of the game. We really have to applaud each and every one of the ideas that are presented in this video game.

Source: Nintendo

Also, as in Tears of the Kingdom, there is no pre-set way to solve a scenario or reach a specific point on the map. Of course, by design itself you have certain limitations, but you can somehow figure out how to get around them and leave them behind. I think this is the main magic behind The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdombecause you have a lot of freedom to make your way in each of the scenarios that you have in front of you.

It is worth applauding that The Legend of Zelda is now more than just a simple direct solution, there are several and that is what we should take advantage of when playing. These kinds of proposals make video games much more entertaining and stimulating. This is one of those occasions in which we will see a lot of creativity in the hands of the players and it will be interesting to see how they themselves end up breaking the foundation of the game.

Experience everything you can in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Zelda’s progress within The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It’s very similar to the one Link has in Tears of the Kingdom. At first, the princess has very basic skills and only a few skills at hand, but as the adventure progresses, you get creative and start to take advantage of everything you copy.

You can create a path where your enemies will be trapped and die at your feet. You can also take advantage of monsters to reach places that seemed impossible. There are a lot of variables to consider, so many that it can be a little overwhelming, but if you pay attention, you’ll find that solving a puzzle can be very rewarding.

Source: Nintendo

These kinds of experiences only happen when you have an excellent team that knows how to design levels. It may not seem like a big deal, but having multiple solutions to a single question makes you feel accomplished, especially when you find an unorthodox way that will make you say, “Ha, I turned the game around,” but the reason the video game is like that is because you have to figure out how to do it.

The echo system is really rewarding and robust. There’s so much to discover and use that it really feels worthwhile to put so many hours into the game. Sure, when you’re playing in a hurry, you get tired, but when you’re enjoying it at a leisurely pace, you savor every moment, because you feel like you’re really going through the game the way you want to, and not just in a straight line.

Old school Zelda returns in Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It returns to the old formula of attacking dungeons by finding keys, going through floors and reaching an end point to defeat an enemy. It is a fact that you will find the base of a water dungeon, a fire dungeon and so on, which is what should not be missing, but the old way of facing them will be the most entertaining of all.

Solving the puzzles in each dungeon will be fun and highly complex, which is fine. As you progress, the limitations disappear, you have more facts at hand and many more copies to generate. It seems that this is what makes the adventure easier, right? However, the difficulty increases in such a way that everything becomes more difficult.

Source: Nintendo

Facing the bosses of each dungeon is a bit of a joke, you can’t just throw a monster at it, you have to consider certain pros and cons, that’s how these moments become tense and challenging. Personally, this is what I liked most about the game, because it forces you to think a lot about the strategy to follow and see the challenges from a different perspective.

From the look of it, you might think that this is a simple game with not many details to overcome, but the truth is that you will feel that the challenge is worth it and that reaching the end is a bit of a challenge. The reward is enough and you will really enjoy it.

A very beautiful presentation that we hope will not remain in this game alone.

Part of the grace of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It relies heavily on the fact that its graphics and presentation are very similar to those we see in Link’s Awakening. The designs of all the characters in Hyrule are very well done. It’s like you’re having fun with toys that you place in dioramas and invent an adventure full of magic and fantasy.

The only bad thing, or at least the thing that makes me think something strange is happening, is that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It has the same framerate issues as Link’s Awakening and these occur mainly during camera movements. I can’t figure out what’s wrong with the Switch or what the real problem is. What I do know is that there doesn’t seem to be a fix, at least not yet.

Source: Nintendo

On the other hand, the map is huge and that makes exploration a bit overwhelming, however, you have many fast travel points that help make moving from one place to another not a burden and you can have fun. Even in this game you now have the opportunity to ride, but it may not be the most useful… There is a reason that this feature was never added.

If you’re the type who gets carried away by how long a game should last, it’s worth noting that in this particular case, you won’t be burning the midnight oil because the game lasts about 40 hours or more if you take it really slowly. You can even do it in less, but the truth is that this is an experience that lends itself to contemplation, so give yourself time to enjoy it.

Should you buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It comes at a time when the discussion about Nintendo revolves around the Nintendo Switch 2. This would take some pressure off the game, but at the same time give it the spotlight it deserves because we have before us a potential GOTY that, on its own merits, shows that video games can be very fun when they offer a lot of ingenuity.

We played The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.