Review | The grand opera Sun & Sea, awarded at the Venice Biennale, turns the Cable Factory into a sandy beach

Sun & Sea echoes the themes of eco-catastrophe and climate change. Impressive opera is not meant to be watched from start to finish.

A miniature opera

Sun & Sea, in Kaapelitehtaan Merikaapelihalli 28.8. until. Composition Lina Lapelytė, libretto Vaiva Grainytė, direction Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė. Helsinki celebration weeks & ARS22.

A pleasant summer day on the beach: beach chairs sink into the soft sand, children throw a ball and sun worshipers lazily lounge on their blankets.

Lithuanian Lina Lapelytėn a miniature opera composed by Sun & Sea takes place in the moment of one hot afternoon on an unnamed sandy beach.

However, the idyll soon breaks down. If you listen more closely to the stories of the people gathered on the beach, you can notice how one sings about endless work, another complains about the uncertainty of the changing seasons, and a third applies sunscreen to avoid turning red like a crab in the sun.

The year 2019 An opera performance awarded with the Golden Lion for the best pavilion at the Venice Biennale Sun & Sea arrives at Kaapelitehta’s Merikaapelihalli as part of the ARS22 exhibition and Helsinki’s festive weeks.

In Venice, an entire sandy beach was built in the Lithuanian pavilion, the events of which the public watched from a loft that surrounded the space.

In Finland, a bird’s-eye view of the coastal view can be seen from the stands erected in the Cable Factory’s Merikaapelihalli. The beach has been staged to look local by bringing Mölkky and some Finnish-language magazines to pass the time. The Helsinki mixed choir Lempikuoro is also involved in the production.

Sun & Sea -opera is not meant to be watched from start to finish. In Venice, there was a queue to enter the pavilion and you could get to the show when there was room.

The sea cable hall is always moved to on the regular hours, after which you can stay in the space. However, you have to leave after less than an hour, when the stands are emptied for the new audience.

It’s easy to follow the smoothly progressing story if you remember to download the lyrics to your phone from Kiasma’s website. The QR codes affixed to the walls also lead to them.

Sun & Sean the first performance was experienced already in 2017 in Vilnius, after which the work has been translated into English. Lapelytė has composed the opera Trouble Grainytėn to the libretto. It echoes the major theme that has permeated contemporary art in the 2010s, eco-catastrophe and climate change. For the art of intense drama, opera, the subject is particularly well suited.

See also Athletics | Ilona Mononen finished fifth in the 3,000 meters at the Junior World Championships – medal hope Alasaari is the number one in pole vault qualification The performers lie on the sandy beach created in Merikaapelihalli.

Musically in expression Sun & Sea has little gestures. The orchestra is not heard in the work, but the instrumentation is composed Magdalena Kozlovskaya from the operating soundtrack, from which a simple accompaniment reminiscent of the soft basic sound of a synthesizer can be heard.

Among other things, people can vote Marco Cisco sung by a young man (alternates in the role with Cisco Lucas Lopes Pereira), who is stuck in London due to an erupting volcano during his travels.

Wealthy Mom (Kalliopi Petrou) is happy about how the family’s little boy has managed to swim in the black, yellow, white and red sea despite his young age.

Exhaustion, exhaustion, exhaustion – exhaustion, exhaustion, exhaustion – complains next to my spouse, a workaholic (Vytautas Pastarnokas), for whom even relaxation is performance.

at the Venice Biennale Sun & Sea performed largely in Lithuanian power. After 2019, the piece has toured the world thanks to a changing line-up, with soloists from Lithuania as well as Britain and Italy.

In Venice, the duet of the “3d sisters” sung by the Lithuanians was memorable Saulė Dovydėnaitė and Open Dovydėnaitė. In Helsinki, the twin girls’ song is also sung by Italian sisters who play the same role Annapaola Trevenzuoli and Elisabetta Trevenzuoli.

The 3d sisters’ sensitive song summarizes the dramaturgical peak moment of opera art, death. However, it has been pushed out of mind and watered down in the culture portrayed by the opera, where everything from disappearing corals to birds is replaceable.

The girls sing: “Mom left the 3d printer running and the machine started printing me. When my body dies, I’ll be left on an empty planet… But with one push of a button, I’ll remake this world… 3d-me will live forever!”

Correction 11.8. at 10:13: Fixed that you can stay in Merikaapelihalli for just under an hour, not as long as you want.