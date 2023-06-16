













Review: The Flash – Ezra Miller’s geek consecration

Thus, the N number of times delayed film with Ezra Miller as the protagonist is finally in theaters and it is worth saying that it is quite a surprise. Flash It’s not boring, it has action, good jokes, quality performances and a very bad section of special effects whose budget is lower than that of the series of the character of the same name that we see on Warner Channel.

Yeah, Flash It is far from being a perfect product, but that does not stop it from being enjoyable. Sure, Ezra Miller’s off-camera acts make you think that maybe you shouldn’t watch this film in protest of having a criminal in the lead, but when you see him do it so well, you forget that a doctor should tell him that he’s fine. crazy.

Now, the movie about the fastest man on Earth has a nice Latin touch thanks to the direction of Andy Muschietti who seems to have the idea of ​​what a superhero movie should be like. Even James Gunn should already consider it for future projects, but, as they say, we go in parts.

The Flash, point by point

What is it about?

Flash is about Barry Allen dealing with his father being locked up for a crime he didn’t commit. This guilt haunts the character played by Ezra Miller over and over again. In a moment where he no longer knows what to do, our hero runs so fast that he finds a way to travel in time.

Batman, who is played by Ben Affleck, tells him that it’s a bad idea, especially since he can make a mess of the timeline, however, Barry tells Bruce that he could save not only his family, but also the Man’s. Bat. From here we have that dilemma that will turn the entire DC universe upside down.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The premise is very simple to follow and that makes this film infallible, especially since these projects are often complex. When in Avengers they explain to us the issue of time lines, well, there are some loose ends left, but you know that something is going to go wrong in the medium term because someone has already messed with it.

Flash He takes his time to explain that the situation will not be easy for our hero and that the solution, however simple it may seem, is not going to happen because we have good intentions. That is one of the many lessons that this film is leaving the audience.

How did we get to The Flash? How is Flashpoint supported?

If it were possible to explain in the correct way where in the DC universe it is located FlashWell, we would have to leave it after Justice League, but the original version, not Zack Snyder’s (we really don’t know which one is canonical anymore).

Now the basis of Flash It comes from the Flashpoint comic. It is not that it is the decal, but it does take the concept of time travel and the explanation of the multiverses. This helps make the journeys make sense, only unlike the comic, we have another “villain” here, and it’s one that translates into one bad decision after another.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The film takes its due time to make you understand that the path followed by Barry Allen is the correct one, until the moment when there is no point of no return and we fall into an exaggerated absurdity of how all the mistakes can be corrected. that the different characters have gone through.

Yeah, Flash He wants to travel in time and correct things, but his ignorance of how to control this power or not take care of the limbo caused by his travels, will cost him dearly. Personally, I think that this development is very well achieved and the result is reflected in the excitement of the movie theater when moments full of Fan Service happen.

Ezra Miller does it like the greats

Andy Muschietti said in an interview that you were going to forget about all of Ezra Miller’s misdeeds after watching Flash. Wow, he was right! This hero could not have been better. Although it is not the same psychology that Barry Allen has in the comics or animated movies where the fastest man on Earth is safe enough, here we see him with all the desire to solve his main problem.

Now, Ezra Miller has to play two different versions of Barry Allen and here he does it very well. Although it is not a job that will earn him an Oscar nomination, it does earn him the respect of critics, especially because he knows how to be serious and very funny at the same time.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

You also have to be honest that it seems that the character is written for Ezra Miller and that he brings out all his histrionic abilities. In his Fantastic Beasts performances he does not do badly at all, but he is not so extraordinary or to drive us crazy.

In Flash, Ezra Miller loosens up a lot, even more than in Justice League. Many will remember this film for the remarkable role of the actor whose future is not very clear because he never tires of doing crazy things and outrages everywhere.

2 batmans are better than one

We were overjoyed when we found out that Ben Affleck would once again take up the mantle of the Dark Knight for another Batman movie, yet we were even more excited about the return of Michael Keaton. The question here is that the question remains as to which of the two does it better.

Here we should not enter into a discussion, the joke is to enjoy the work of both because we really do not know what is going to happen in the future with these characters. It’s too early to say that Affleck will return in another film and too late to think that there is still room for him in DC films.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Keaton should return, perhaps not to be Tim Burton’s Batman, but the Batman of the Future, if at some point DC is encouraged to give life to this character that only exists in comics and a very successful series of TV. Why do we say this?

Good in Flash, Michael Keaton is already advanced in years and Batman is already in retirement. The way he develops to be a mentor and the intelligence that he explains even the most complicated concepts makes him look like a guy who, despite his age, can give a lot to the youth of DC.

Time travel and lousy special effects

Travel in time Flash They are certainly an interesting question, especially since it rethinks in an intelligent way “what is time”. It is even discussed with everything that is exposed about this concept both in the Marvel Studios films and even those of Robert Zemeckis.

Despite the fact that the film is very entertaining and the story is very well told, the special effects can make it unbearable. There are very poorly rendered characters and it drives you crazy that heroes who are supposed to look great, here they seem like an insult.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Beyond the obvious post-production problems, it is important to point out that Salla Calle does it in a remarkable way. Maribel Verdú will bring you a smile and a tear. Ron Livingston, despite the short time, also shines. Kiersey Clemons is not required, but that does not stop her from shining.

With all this, we are going to try to solve the biggest doubt of all:

Should you go see The Flash?

Flash He does it very well, there is no doubt about that. It’s entertaining, has action, development, fan service, and a story that leaves you asking for more. The lesson in the conclusion is very clear. It worries that the special effects are admittedly poor, but the story stands on its own and that’s enough.

We don’t know if Ezra Miller will one day return to play Barry Allen, but as DC and Warner decide, the best thing you can do is enjoy this film from start to finish and, if you can bear it, watch the post-credits scene, because it’s also it’s worth it.

