The Dark Pictures Anthology is a collection of horror games where the player’s decisions impact the story. The compilation closes what is known as its first season with The Devil in Me. A story that, contrary to its predecessors, has more to do with the real than the supernatural.

We already had the opportunity to play this title that came out for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on November 18. Therefore, here we share our opinion and if you should use it to enjoy a night of terror.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me has a story grounded in reality

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me puts us in control of five different characters. All of them are members of a production house that is dedicated to making documentaries about true crimes. Therefore, they are invited to a recreation of the hotel of the death of HH Holmes.

This murderer built a hotel full of secret passages and deadly traps where many of his victims fell. Unfortunately for these documentarians, the recreation turns out to be just as deadly as the original work. So they will have to fight to survive.

Source: Supermassive Games

Although the true story of HH Holmes is very interesting, The Devil in Me fails to catch you To begin with, it is a title that takes you seven hours to complete. But the first three are packed with what we think of as filler. They even get quite boring.

After the long road to ‘the good’, we find ourselves with the typical of other titles of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Quick and difficult decision making that can affect the final outcome of the story. Which could make you take it again to try to figure out all the endings. Though that would mean playing through its tedious first few hours all over again.

This installment adds new elements to The Dark Pictures Anthology

The Devil in Me adds new gameplay elements to The Dark Pictures Anthology. Since here an inventory system for the characters is added. Besides that each one has unique tools or abilities that are useful to them to stay alive.

Unfortunately this addition is not very well used. Since the situations in which you can use these abilities are counted and always dictated by the plot. Maybe if you had the option to choose your character, it would have more meaning, but it doesn’t.

Source: Supermassive Games

Outside of these additions, the gameplay of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me It is very similar to the previous installments. In some areas you can move to find clues or even solve some puzzles. It is here that you can find some strange paintings that will give you clues on how to keep the protagonists alive.

Of course there is no shortage of quick decisions. Since at various times you will have to decide the actions of the protagonists. Taking too long or choosing the wrong one could cost one of them their life. If we add to this several uses of quick time events, you will have to stay alert and with control in hand.

The graphic aspect of The Devil in Me does not feel so careful

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me it looks better when the settings are dark and gloomy. Since being in illuminated environments, the character models look quite woody. This is quite noticeable in the conversation scenes, where the expressions are very robotic. Which can cause a total exit from the immersion.

There are also a lot of weird cut-scenes that make it hard to keep track of the actions. We also feel this affects some of the quick time events which will inevitably cause you to fail some. Since it is almost impossible to have attention in so many places.

Source: Supermassive Games

Nor can we ignore the fact that it is quite irregular in its movement. In our time playing we found that our character had a hard time climbing a simple ledge. While in another scene he could climb walls without any problem.

No way The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me It’s one of the worst games we’ve ever seen. However, in a title like this where cutscenes are very important, we think they should have been given more time. Since it is impossible to take them seriously with the problems that occur. The performances of the protagonists were also quite exaggerated.

Should you give it a try?

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, for us, is the weakest installment in the anthology. Its story takes a long time to start, its characters aren’t all that endearing, and its plot isn’t particularly memorable. Not to mention, the fact that it’s a physical threat and not a supernatural one detracts from the horror aspect.

Source: Supermassive Games

However, if you’re a fan of this franchise, you might find things to love about it. Or one more chance to enjoy this style of gameplay. After all, his last hours give us what we like most about this saga. Unfortunately there is a long way to get there.

We played The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Bandai Namco representative in the region.