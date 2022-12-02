This December 2 was launched The Callisto Protocol on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A space horror title that will have us on a quest to survive in an alien and hostile environment. Which has earned it several comparisons to Dead Space.

Space survival horror is a genre that gamers have been looking for for a long time. now that we tried The Callisto Protocol from beginning to end we share our opinion. So you will know if it is the great return of this type of game.

What is The Callisto Protocol about?

The Callisto Protocol puts us in the shoes of Jacob Lee. A pilot of a cargo ship carrying a cargo from the Black Iron Prison, on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. After an event, his ship ends up crashing in this place and he becomes one more prisoner.

Soon after, the prison is thrown into chaos and the prisoners begin to turn into strange bloodthirsty creatures. For this reason, our protagonist seeks to escape at any cost from this prison. While on the road he is solving the mysteries of what gave rise to such a bloodbath.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

The story is fairly straightforward for the most part, boiling down to a narrative of survival in the face of increasingly deadly dangers. However, towards the end, more and more revelations are being given that make Jacob Lee’s odyssey more interesting. Of course, with several scenes of terror, emotion and action.

And if that was not enough, The Callisto Protocol It takes you through quite varied scenarios. Like the prison sewers and a kind of dome where different plants germinate. The central mystery and the constant change of scenery encourages you to continue playing. But of course the journey is not easy.

The gameplay is more than just shooting

Now we will talk about the gameplay of The Callisto Protocol. To fight against the hordes of monsters you will have to use melee combat, ranged combat and an anti-gravity artifact. The game invites you to use them intelligently and by combining them, since depending on only one could mean the death of Jacob.

For hand-to-hand combat The Callisto Protocol gives us a kind of space deck. This one can be quite powerful and just by pulling the right trigger you can do different moves. In turn, you have the opportunity to dodge enemy attacks by moving the stick to the sides, or block attacks by moving it backwards.

Ranged combat is done with different firearms. But like a true survival horror, ammunition is quite scarce, so you will have to use it carefully. Fortunately there is a system where after a number of melee hits, a ring appears on enemies. Shooting this one will do a lot of damage to them and help you conserve ammo.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Finally we have an antigravity bracelet known as GRP. With it you can take enemies and throw them against different environmental hazards. Or, throw objects at them to damage them without using your precious bullets. It will be a matter of your game mode to see how you progress.

It should be noted that each of these aspects of combat can be improved in The Callisto Protocol. Throughout the journey you will find a kind of shops where you can spend credits on upgrades. Whether it’s more strength for your deck, more capacity or damage for your weapons, and more duration for the GRP. Choosing what to improve also has some strategy, since even the credits become somewhat scarce, although not as much as the bullets.

The Callisto Protocol is a true survival horror

For all the survival horror fans, you will like to know that The Callisto Protocol It is a true representative of the genre. Even on normal difficulty, the resources necessary for your survival are in very few quantities. What maintains the tension throughout its duration.

This is increased by its inventory which has a very small space. In our playtime we find ourselves making decisions about what to put down for a drink. Although a little later in its history, it increases, it remains quite limited.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

In addition to this, there is no ‘trunk’ system as in resident Evil either dead space, where you could keep weapons or bullets. Here everything you have you take with you, so it is not so convenient for you to keep certain things. You may want to use the health shot you have to fit more bullets or vice versa.

As limited as inventory can be, we find it not frustrating. Rather, it invites you to add some variety to the way you play. In addition to the fact that you have enough tools to continue advancing, although perhaps in a more complicated way.

There will be a good variety of enemies to face

The Callisto Protocol it also does a good job of giving players different threats on its run. You start with simple monsters that are not very different from humans. But as you progress you find increasingly challenging mutations.

For example, there is an enemy that can camouflage itself, so you will have to be aware of it. Also one that is blind but pretty tough so stealth will be your best option against them. Already more advanced in the plot, you will find quite formidable ones where dodging perfectly is the difference between life and death.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Also, even normal enemies can mutate and become stronger if you don’t kill them in time. Added to this, you may be attacked by several at the same time, which will cause you to become overwhelmed. So playing using all the items at your disposal is always the best way to progress in The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol takes very good advantage of the new generation technology

The Callisto Protocol it is visually quite compelling. Its different scenarios amazed us with how impressive they look. Not to mention, there’s excellent sound design that helps keep the tension going even in quiet moments.

our time with The Callisto Protocol It was on PlayStation 5. Thanks to this we were able to enjoy the haptic response of the DualSense, which helps a lot with immersion. The shots from the weapons and our blows on the enemies reverberated in our fingers.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

The use of this technology does not end there. Since the communication with other characters through the radio is heard in the horn of the control. As well as the different sound records scattered around, which let us know more about what happened in this prison.

While technically very good, this aspect was also one that gave us trouble. Since in one section we suffer from a fairly constant framerate drop. Which made it feel weird, though it didn’t completely ruin our experience.

There are some problems out there

In our time with The Callisto Protocol we ran into two problems in its gameplay. The first one is the use of injections to heal, since using them always takes a long time. Since whenever you inject yourself a small animation of Jacob starts looking at the syringe and taking it to his neck. Plus you have to wait until the liquid runs out.

The other problem has to do with the change of weapons, which is also quite slow in both options. There are two ways to change weapons, one is to press the right arrow to open a menu with your arsenal. The other is to press the left arrow which ‘quickly’ changes to the one you used previously. However, it always starts an animation that takes several seconds, and if it doesn’t finish, you’re left using the same weapon.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Perhaps these decisions were made to make it more ‘realistic’. But they become frustrating in situations where you are surrounded and have run out of bullets from your current weapon. Or worse if you need to heal yourself in the middle of the battle, with enemies that don’t give you a break.

Should you give The Callisto Protocol a try?

Despite its flaws, we believe that The Callisto Protocol It is a game that any survival horror fan must try. Not only that, but it is also a sample of what the new generation of consoles can achieve. Both graphically and in a matter of immersion.

We know that there are many comparisons of this title with dead space. We can say that if you are a fan of that franchise, then you will find a lot to love here. After all, they share the same creative DNA and it really shows.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

End up The Callisto Protocol it will take you about 12 hours. During which it will provide you with an interesting story and beautiful settings. Not to mention that it is one of the most challenging games of 2022. So reaching its end will surely make you feel enormous satisfaction. If you try it, we assure you that you will not regret it. If you get to play it, don’t stop going through our discord to share your opinion.

We played The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Krafton representative in the region.