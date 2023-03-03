Just take a look around crunchyroll to find dozens of isekai type anime that repeat the cliché over and over again. The point is that these productions have a captive audience, at least in Japan, and that is why time and time again we see an individual reincarnated as a prince, king or whatever. But a slime? Well there is and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime It’s that animation that you know is there to watch, but you can’t bring yourself to give it a chance.

This is one of those cases where Grandma’s recipe is there: a lot of fan service, all kinds of characters ranging from the serious to the funny, good design of beasts and an animation that, despite the quality drops, remains good. the movie case That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond It is a clear example that a story can tell itself and it doesn’t matter that you don’t know, the product can be entertaining.

Now, you have to go to the target, this is the first approach to this production that I had. Why do I lie to you? I watched the film with all kinds of reservations, and in the end I found a really enjoyable product that even makes me want to see it to learn a little more about its characters and context in general.

Also, this film opens on March 2 in several movie complexes, so if you have doubts about whether to go see it, just because you want to enjoy a good anime, here we tell you if it is worth it or not.

Those outside the anime, welcome?

If it is the case that you are not an Isekai consumer or you decided not to enter it after Sword Art Online, I tell you that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond It is certainly simple, simple, with a clear plot and with characters that present themselves under certain parameters that, if you are an otaku, you understand at first.

For example, you already know that the slime is the protagonist, but perhaps you are left with the question of how it is that it transforms or is it such a broken character (in the sense of being so powerful). You understand that he has everything under control and that everyone respects him for simple reasons: he saved everyone and he has a kind heart accompanied by very well-defined morals.

From there you understand that there are all kinds of races and one of them is certainly loyal to Rimuru (the slime). If you are guided by these precepts, you can enjoy this anime movie that, in case I forgot to tell you, brings a lot of fan service without the need to fall into vulgarities.

Now, the beginning of the movie is important, because it doesn’t click with the original anime until we get to the point of meeting Rimuru. That’s when everything explains itself and you understand that maybe you don’t need to watch the series to understand what the hell is going on and that’s something to applaud from this animation that comes from the 8-Bit studio.

The plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond is entertaining

In an anime movie of almost 2 hours you have to explain everything very well and that can be complicated if you fall for pretenses. The good thing is that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond going from one point “A” to another “B”, then it is unlikely that you will get lost. It all starts when you see that some guys are ending the life of Hiiro, an ogre who fights for his village.

From there, just when you think he is going to die, he survives, but fails to defeat his enemies. Fortunately for him, he ends up in the kingdom of Raja, where Queen Towa saves him and baptizes him with the name we already mentioned. Hiiro’s connection to the anime’s recurring characters is clear, as he is Benimaru’s brother.

Hiiro is loyal to Queen Towa, the problem is that she already made too many sacrifices for her kingdom, which now lives in a deplorable state because the previous rulers ran out of minerals and also the water is polluted. Hiiro ends up in Tempest’s realm trying to find help, but encounters enemies of her race, which complicates everything. Upon meeting his brother, this ogre meets with Rirumuru.

Help for nothing comes to the kingdom of Queen Towa and, little by little, one mystery after another is solved, slowly so that everything is clear. This could be a small problem, however, the pace of the film does not slow down or slow down unnecessarily, quite the contrary, it is enjoyable and you are left waiting for the end.

Good animation in a fantastic world

The one who does not know That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime You must understand that it is a world where there are all kinds of races: humans, orcs, ogres, demons and others. Magic is the one that prevails and a slime is the one that ends up saving the day. Well, it’s not like the slime uses a sword in that form, he transforms into a human and fights with his powers.

The settings vary a lot, however, it is the forests and mountains that predominate, so there is a congruence in the fantastic universe that this Isekai presents us with. What is certain is that you will see both eastern and western structures, which leaves you thinking that there should always be a bit of Japanese culture at the base of a fantastic story.

The animation of the characters at almost all times looks certainly good. There is fluidity and a job well done. In terms of quality, this rises if we compare it with what can be seen in the anime. From there we must start so that only in some action scenes are there some downturns to save strokes, especially because they are too fast moments that perhaps a director may consider that he does not need so much detail. But, as I already mentioned, those downturns are the least.

In general, the production fully complies with making good animation and presenting a story that any anime fan can enjoy, with all the traditional clichés of the sacrifice of the failed hero. The good thing is that everything is justified, without leaving loose ends and, what is out there dancing aimlessly, you know that it will be resolved in a sequel.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond and its dubbing for Latin America

Dubbing in Latin America is going through a stage where every day there are more talents and we no longer have to resort to the old guard, unless it is a production like Dragon Ball where we have to resort to the usual ones, who do a great job, but they also need a break or other talents to catch up.

Monserrat Mendoza, who provides the voice of Rimuru, is not improvised, she has a lot of experience and her work feels fresh as the day it started. Pablo Mejia also does a good job voicing Hiiro, and Wendy Malvárez – who you’ll remember for voicing Megumin in Konosuba – also does a great job on Towa.

It is also important to recognize the work of Javier Olguín, the director. He has been in the dubbing business for 23 years and his career is going to be long. Hopefully we’ll see him in more directing credits in both anime series and movies, because it’s clear that he understands how voice actors should react in this kind of animation.

Now, putting subtitles in an animation “is the simple thing.” It means a risk that a distributor requests dubbing, because costs rise. That That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond having this option means a lot and it’s something the fans should be thankful for.

Should you watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond?

Right off the bat, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond It is a product that is not only thought for fans of this work. The story is really accessible and easy going. If you’re a fan of anime and you want to see something because you’re an otaku 24/7, then this production is worth it, even though it’s based on a series that you may not have seen yet.

Likewise, the production values ​​are between very good and average. Come on, it is not an Oscar animation or a screening at an independent film show, however, it is a product that you are going to enjoy because it is entertaining and interesting.