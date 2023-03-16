when they tell you that Tetris will have a movie you wonder if it will be something like pixels of Adam Sandler or the life of some professional gamer trying to win a championship, but no, actually it is a certainly special drama that makes you understand that video games are not a simple subject.

The proposal from director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Noah Pink, which is exclusive to Apple TV+, tells the story of Henk Rogers, the head honcho of BulletProf Software when it comes to seeking to license one of the biggest video games in history. Yes, the premise sounds very boring, because it includes paperwork, stamps and so on, however, this story goes further, because if you don’t remember, this is a title born in the era of communism in the now extinct Soviet Union .

Likewise, we are talking about a very special time in the eighties and not exactly how they are seen in series like the Goldbergs. Not at all. It is an exercise in exposing the world beyond the United States, because in other parts of the world, the situation was very different from what was seen in the West.

This is one of those exercises where various elements are combined to tell a worthy story: a time of transition for the world, the drama of licenses for whatever, million-dollar ideas and, of course, corruption, which, to be Sincerely, it does not need time to be photographed.

Taron Egerton at the feet of Henk Rogers

The movie of Tetris it bombards you with information from the start and puts its spotlight on Henk Rogers, a guy with a small video game company in Japan who was trying to launch the next big hit. Taron Egerton, best known for his roles in Kingsman, is the one who gives life to this video game player who saw the million-dollar idea from the first seconds of gameplay.

On his way, Henk Roger meets the character of Robert Stein, played by Toby Jones (the voice of Doby in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), the seller of the licensing rights for Tetris and then with Robert Maxwell, a billionaire who owned several media outlets in Great Britain. Of course, a movie of a game released on a Nintendo console must also have characters like Hiroshi Yamauchi the Nintendo honcho, Minoru Arakawa (also former Nintendo president), Howard Lincoln the NOA president and, of course, the legendary Alexei Pajitnov. .

Mixing all these individuals in a single equation results in a very special story, since you have to understand that there are disputes, races, deals made in half and endless details that, if we explain them, we take away the joke from seeing the story. movie.

What is possible to say is that the work of Taron Egerton is remarkable and his interaction with each of the characters is that of an individual who is really having a difficult time, but, at the same time, he does not give up, he does not give up or at least that is the discourse.

Explaining the drama behind Tetris

Count the birth of Tetris As a video game it can be a certainly complicated task, especially since we are talking about a project that was born in the Soviet Union at a time when the communication of the Russians with the world was still related to the Cold War. It could even be said that the hot topic was still the Chernobyl disaster, which incidentally also had its series.

The way in which the film directed by Jon S. Baird narrates all these events, taking advantage of each of the resources at hand is excellent, very entertaining, with many details. Sure, it’s a lot of information, much-needed changes of pace, and drama that goes by fast or slow. With all that, it manages to tell a pleasant story.

It is a back and forth, give and take, discussion after another, all to get to fulfill a task that some in the audience will say is to deify capitalism and make communism look bad. But it goes further. Not everything can be black and white, there can be gray as in life. Not all good intentions are positive and a lack of trust means that there is a feeling of negativity.

Jon S. Baird places tetriminos in a remarkable way and knows that casual audiences and gamers alike are going to be entertained by all the drama behind the creation of one of the greatest video games in history. To that, he adds political tensions and you will have a product that more than one will want to see.

Tetris is that must-see movie for video game fans

Under pragmatic thinking, video games have to be entertaining and provide fun to consumers. The point is that perhaps no one sees beyond or what is behind. Just as now they told us the story of how Tetris it became the phenomenon that we know today, the same and tomorrow a documentary will appear that talks about the Crunch that developers go through and all the drama around the subject.

Yes, Henk Rogers is presented as a kind of hero in the trailers for the film, but during the almost 2-hour film you realize that you have a guy who is suffering from it and that at desperate moments you have to take actions that follow desperate at a time when it was still possible to take risks and find dividends. Whoever takes a risk today runs into all kinds of unfair business practices that make you wonder if life is worth it or not with so much suffering involved.

Knowing the case of Alexei Pajitnov, his passion for video games and the crossover of ideas that a couple of game designers have is a delight. You even begin to imagine that these kinds of cases happened to Satoru Iwata when he helped make Pokémon at the time or what various creatives behind Lucasarts went through. There are many things that the gamer does not know and Tetris opens her eyes.

