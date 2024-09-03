On August 29, Netflix launched its new anime series Terminator: ZeroThis takes place within the universe created by James Cameron in 1984 where the machines send a killer robot back in time to end the life of John Connor, leader of the human resistance, before he can be born.

The main difference in this animated project is that for the first time it does not revolve around any member of the Connor family. Rather, it gives us a sort of parallel story in Japan where a new battle between machines and humans arises to decide the future.But is it worth it?

The important thing about Terminator: Zero

What is Terminator: Zero about?

Terminator: Zero takes us to Tokyo in 1997 on Judgement Day. This is when Skynet takes control of the world’s defence systems and launches nuclear attacks against humanity. However, in the capital of Japan, scientist Malcolm Lee is working on a new AI that could rival Skynet.

Because of this we have the typical features of the saga. From the conflict of the future arrive a human warrior and a cyborg assassin with the same goal of finding the scientist before the other. However, the premise goes much further than simply surviving as we have seen in most of his films.

Terminator: Zero It takes more risks and throughout its eight episodes it manages to give us constant twists to keep us interested. It also plays very well with everything we’ve come to expect from this franchise, twisting it and using it to its advantage in delivering a satisfying story.

Perhaps the best thing of all is that It offers us a new explanation for time travel that opens the saga to an immense world of possibilities. While giving more meaning to the highly controversial sequels that came after The Final Judgement. Hopefully other future projects will take advantage of this opportunity to take the saga in new directions.

The action is not that constant but it is very rewarding to stay until the end.

Terminator: Zero It is not only different in the setting and the characters we follow, but also in its approach to the franchise. While the movies give us more and more exciting action scenes, this anime focuses more on drama and conversations.

Of course there is no shortage of action and when there is some it is some of the most brutal we have seen in the series. However, here it takes a secondary role. The series focuses more on delving deeper into the psychology of the characters and some of the details that led to Judgement Day, as well as the creation of Skynet’s new rival AI.

While this approach is welcome, it could also be a factor that alienates some long-time fans of the series, especially with its first episodes feeling somewhat slow. However, once Terminator: Zero take traction has a lot of potential to catch you. Especially since the episodes are so short and go by so fast.

It is a series that undoubtedly asks for patience. However, reaching the end is very satisfying, as its last episodes give us a new way of looking at the franchise in general. It also shows us that there is a lot of potential to explore this world beyond the resistance led by John Connor.

Making Terminator: Zero in animation was a great success

Terminator: Zero It is the first project in the franchise to be fully animated. In recent years, this medium has proven its tremendous potential to tell more mature stories with some shots that live action would not achieve. This Netflix production takes great advantage of this format.

As well as immersing us in a vibrant sci-fi world, it also allows the action to go in interesting directions. As I mentioned, there isn’t that much action throughout the series, but when there is it’s pretty brutal, visceral and exciting.This also gives the cyborgs more of a chance to show what they are physically capable of, as in the movies they rely more on firearms. Especially the T-800 models.

The plot in general is captivating, although it could have worked better with fewer characters.

Terminator: Zero for the first time does not focus solely on the cyborg target and the soldier sent to protect him. The series format allows it to focus on several characters at once. In fact we could say that it has three protagonists: Misako, Malcolm Lee and Eiko, the soldier of the future..

These three characters develop very well throughout the eight episodes. So much so that it completely changes our perception of them from the first chapters to the end of the series.However, they are not the only characters and the rest are not so lucky.

Malcolm Lee has three sons who are also wanted by the cyborg. However, their only role throughout most of the episodes is just to be characters to be rescued. Only one of them becomes more important towards the end, but the rest end up just as they started. Frankly, I didn’t see the need to have all three children in Terminator: Zero when only one would have weight in the plot.

Fortunately, they don’t completely derail the entire series. It even seems like the creators themselves forgot about them, as they don’t have many scenes. Which reinforces the thought that they could have not been there and history would have remained exactly the same.

Should you give Terminator: Zero a chance?

Terminator: Zero It is, in my opinion, one of the best projects of the franchise in a long time. Because it understands very well what came before, it uses it to its advantage to give us a breath of fresh air, but without leaving aside the most well-known elements of the saga.

At the same time, it shows us all the potential there is to explore this world beyond Sarah Connor and John Connor. Not only in the aspect that not only the United States suffered the attacks of Skynet, but also in the possibilities that open up by making so many trips in time to change the past.

If you allow it Terminator: Zero It could be the start of a new era for this franchise if some of the elements it introduces are followed. In addition, it also leaves us with an interesting point in case it continues with a second season or that could be explored in other media.

If you are a fan of the saga you should not hesitate to give it a chance. You’ll probably find plenty to enjoy and might be interested in the way they expand on the Terminator mythology. Hopefully this is what it takes to give this classic saga another chance in the cinema.

