Once again, Katsuhiro Harada shows that he knows how to give direction to his franchise and delivers us in Tekken 8 not just a solid game, one that feels modern, with a learning curve for newcomers that won't feel eternal and that experienced players will also enjoy because the foundation is still there, but with some tweaks.

Of course, Tekken 8 It is a game that relies a lot on its story, and that is very good. There are new characters whose background is worth knowing and this title offers you enough tools to know each of their moments. Come on, more than one person is going to be “tryhard” when they know what's behind one of the new fighters.

The best of all? In less than a year it is shown that fighting games continue to be a very solid genre that the community will be able to enjoy for a long time. This is a robust, strong generation, with all kinds of options for all tastes and this title becomes an important space for anyone who continues to love those proposals with 3D environments.

A story that does know

When installed Tekken 8 On your preferred console or on your PC, you have the immediate option to visit the history of previous installments (not counting Tag Tournament). This helps you learn everything you need to know about the drama that revolves around the Mishima clan and its respective survivors, because at this point we could say that it has a long lineage.

After all that, a couple of things are going to happen: either you feel like playing the previous games of the series – at least 7 – or you go straight to following the narrative with what it has in store for you. Tekken 8. The story revolves around Jin Kazama, son of Kazuya Mishima and Jun Kazama, and how the world is in total chaos.

The situation is complicated because Kazuya Mishima is in search of total domination of the world through the organization he presides and Jin has to step up and save – somehow – the day. The point is that things do not go as well as the protagonist would like and a kind of path of redemption and self-knowledge is put together in order to move forward.

The proposal behind the story is dramatic, exaggerated and full of clichés, however, that is what makes it very entertaining, because you have something to learn – if you don't know the series – and also something to get excited about if you already know the product . Following the combats, even taking the instances to a kind of Mussou-type game, gives us a lot of variety and makes the experience not feel one-dimensional.

With the doors open for everyone

Tekken 8 It maintains the same game mechanics that have accompanied the series for almost 30 years, what has changed or received adjustments are some attacks that add a little more flavor to the game system. In this case we have something called “Heat System” which gives players the ability to be much more aggressive and present more offensive tactics.

Now, if you are new, you must understand that each button on Tekken 8 It is a right, left punch, right or left kick. You have two types of grips, an additional button to activate the heat and another for the rage art, which returns to lower more than half of the opponent's health.

Likewise, this control is designed for you to play with a stick, especially because of how the characters walk in the 3D environment of the stages. Come on, using a controller is functional, but it's still much more comfortable to have an arcade stick.

We also have controls that feel simplified and snappy for those who may take longer to acclimate to the gaming experience. The way the game system is executed in Tekken 8 It's certainly solid and quite enjoyable. You can tell that the Bandai Namco team was very dedicated when it came to giving players many options.

What's coming in Tekken 8?

Tekken 8 Not only is it packed with characters, it also has a good number of game modes that will keep you very busy. You just have to start with the story mode which takes you by the hand through this drama within the Mishima clan and the redemption of Jin Kazama. After that, each character has an additional space that extends their narrative.

Let's say you already spent time on that. Well, we also have an arcade mode which teaches you little by little about how to play. Tekken 8. It's not that this is a tutorial, but let's say that it is the most direct way to learn everything you need to know about this installment in terms of game mechanics.

There is also a Ghost mode, but not like Super Mario Kart, rather here you have a battle against yourself. What is it about? The machine creates a ghost that learns from your combat tendencies and that, in some way, helps you improve and get rid of some bad habits. It is worth noting that a different ghost is made for each character. The best thing is that you also unlock rewards through this mode.

In addition to having online combat and a beautiful lounge that you should not lose sight of, Tekken Ball returns, which is a kind of combination between dodgeball and very entertaining volleyball where with your blows you push a ball that damages the opponent. It's really entertaining to always have something else to do than look for a challenge within Tekken 8. Bandai Namco did a good job and fans are going to enjoy it.

An efficient online game

Fighting games need to have an online mode to really feel like they have a function. Playing just one of these titles is certainly monotonous since its nature is to compete. Now what we have in Tekken 8 It can be either very simple or elaborate. At the end of the day, they are options and each person decides how to use them.

Virtual lobbies are that place where you put your personalized avatar in which you search for challenges, see the leaderboards and then you have an extended and visual experience of what online challenges become. On the other side we also have a much more direct option, without giving it too much thought, everything is direct and we even find someone to play with. An additional detail is that the game measures how your level is and places you in a kind of measurement so that you grow with your victories.

Now, at a functional level, the rollback netcode that uses Tekken 8 It is the next efficient thing. The fights – although in a very controlled environment – ​​felt very good. Lag was minimal and connection options with other players were certainly easy to select. Personally, I decided to play with all kinds of players regardless of their internet connection and the challenges were certainly worthy.

It's good that Bandai Namco decided to follow this line and give a lot of priority to online play so that users, regardless of platform, can play with each other. It seems like a complicated task, but technology and crossplay have already advanced enough to be able to offer good online gaming experiences.

Getting the most out of Unreal Engine 5

Tekken 8 It is one of those games that can boast that it already uses Unreal Engine 5 and in a beneficial way. For example, visually, the fighters look great. The details, the use of physics, everything is very careful and that is largely due to the use of the technology that UE5 provides.

Each fighter has their respective details that range from clothing to the scars and crow's feet that they can carry because many of the characters in Tekken 8 They have their years. It is only necessary to see Kazuya, who perhaps in a couple more installments will look like her dad. Anyway, Jin no longer looks so “chaddish” or young, he is an adult as he is.

The special effects are brilliant. The particles that appear at the end of a KO, the lights on the stages, there is everything. Bandai Namco really took advantage of everything that could be done with Unreal Engine at least when developing this fighting game. The effort is certainly notable.

The new engines that arrived with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S and what they bring to fighting games is something wonderful. The maturity of companies to improve online modes, everything is certainly solid and it is a pleasure to meet a notable, enjoyable and great generation.

Should you buy Tekken 8?

As I mentioned, this is a great time to be a fan of the fighting game genre. Simply in a period of less than a year we have three solid games for all tastes. But which one is the best? That the community will respond in due course, but at least, for now, Tekken 8 has the advantage.

Tekken 8 It is currently the most refined combat experience on the market. It has a very entertaining story that develops the narrative of each of the fighters. The online game is functional and has many options for all tastes. Adjustments to the game mechanics make combat much more spectacular and offensive. Technically it is an experience that fans of the series are going to love.

