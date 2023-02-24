It’s been 20 years since Bandai Namco Entertainmentthen only Namco, launched Tales of Symphony for the Nintendo GameCube, probably without knowing that this would become one of the great classics of the genre, and that it would put the Tales of saga in the spotlight of the global audience.

As a title to which the Tales of franchise owes so much, it’s no surprise that they are now celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

Tales of is the famous franchise created by Yoshiharu Gotandawho is also credited Star Ocean and the address of Valkyrie Profile who suffers from the same syndrome that complains to Dragon Quest: It enjoys incredible popularity and recognition within Japan, but outside it is more of a niche.

Still, there’s no one in the video game industry who doesn’t know about Tales of, and this is largely thanks to Tales of Symphony; such a phenomenon that it became its own franchise with seven manga, several books, CDs, and an anime.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered It has been further proof of the influence that this title had at the time, but it is a remastering that seems to fall short when it comes to celebrating its anniversary, at least for those who played its original version, since it remains the same as this one almost in its entirety. It could be said that Bandai Namco Entertainment missed a great opportunity to expand this legendary 20-something title, and to take advantage of the new platforms that are now its home.

Source: Bandai Namco

A remastering with few aspirations

It is important to clarify that when we speak strictly of a need, Tales of Symphony does not need any extra content, and this is something that is confirmed with Tales of Symphonia Remastered. There is no doubt that the strongest point of this installment is its surprisingly nuanced story, and its characters of great charisma and depth; characteristics that hide behind its comic numbers and its deceptive designs in the pure anime style of the 2000s.

However, and we are talking about a game that came out in 2003, the lack of additional content or improvements in terms of gameplay is quite disconcerting, and even more so when you add the litany of technical problems that Tales of Symphonia Remastered has. The performance level is poor and can’t be explained when we remember that the original version was released on the Nintendo GameCube.

Source: Bandai Namco

We also recommend: Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is announced and will be released in 2023

Tales of Symphonia Remastered has a timeless aesthetic

The visual section of Tales of Symphony it is simply beautiful; We are talking about a world –and even two– full of artistic strokes and a great variety of subtle tones that aged very well, and that this remastering took care of when increasing its resolution for the new consoles. However, this seems to have come at the cost of the game’s technical performance, and even certain aesthetic aspects such as scene cuts. It is not an obstacle that prevents you from enjoying this installment, but it represents a level of carelessness that it is not worthy of.

In addition, the soundtrack of Tales of Symphonia Remastered He suffers from a similar dilemma: his musical pieces are truly excellent, to the point where they require no change, but no significant technical improvements.

Having said that, the musical section does not present any kind of inconvenience that deserves mention; on the contrary, it is a praiseworthy work, which was to be expected coming from his composer, the great Motoi Sakuraba, known for his extensive work on the Tales of sagas, classics like baten kaitos and Dark Soulsand more recently in One Piece Odyssey.

Source: Bandai Namco

Not everyone can be a Street Fighter

A recurring element of the Tales of saga is its particular linear motion battle system, or Linear Motion Battle System, which is maintained in Tales of Symphony and in Tales of Symphonia Remastered despite being a fully 3D graphics title.

This battle system works in real time, which is always welcome, but it wastes its dynamism by limiting our four units to attack at the same time in a horizontal plane as if it were a 2D game, so it is quite uncomfortable , and even more when we are fighting with more than one enemy at the same time -the latter corresponds, of course, to the majority of cases.

It is not a complicated mechanic, but it is visually disastrous, and its limitations can be a source of frustration at times; especially since the rest of the game takes place freely in a three-dimensional plane.

Source: Bandai Namco

On the positive side is its exhaustive command system, thanks to which you can decide the actions of each unit or the distance from which to attack, although this is something quite standard and even necessary in an action RPG of this type.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is a wasted opportunity

It is evident that Tales of Symphonia Remastered it is meant to attract new players without worrying too much about fans of the original version, despite being the 20th anniversary of this great classic.

On the other hand, the constant technical problems that it demonstrates could scare off some of those who were considering jumping into the adventure; an unfortunate fact to be a high caliber classic as it is Tales of Symphony.

Do you agree with the rating? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

We played Tales of Symphonia Remastered on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Bandai Namco representative in our region.