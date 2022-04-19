We have said it many times, the games of the past were difficult because they wanted your money and nothing else. Yes, having fun was a laudable option, but let’s just say that spending a quarter of a dollar on a game was not the same as shelling out about 2 or 4 dollars. For you to remember or learn from that time appears Taito Milestones.

On paper it looks like a rickety collection of games you could buy separately, however, if you look closely, it’s one of those bundles that gives you a lesson in how games were designed over 30 years ago. Back then there were no photo-realistic graphics processors, you had to be resourceful and creative.

You will be able to play Elevator Action again

Be careful, this is not some kind of super original collection, it is not the first time that a company has packaged its games on a cartridge or disc, this exercise is years old: ninja gaiden of the SNES, the collections of capcom that came out on the PlayStation, those of sega Y Atari in the first 64-bit era… We could go on.

Taito Milestones is a very special product for a certain group of gamers who want to remember how they spent so much money just trying to set a record that would be lost if the console was turned off.

Thanks Arcade Archives

In case you did not know, Arcade Archives It is an attempt to reproduce the masterpieces of the arcade era in games for different consoles, taking advantage of the new technologies that they offer. Now, this exercise isn’t just about emulation, it’s also about offering some quality of life improvements to keep you entertained.

For example, there are options to play online or set a record that other players around the world will want to beat. Hamster is the company in charge of making these games and every day it launches classics that leave you speechless. They did a lot of the work that is in Taito Milestones.

Halley’s Comet had its video game.

Many of those classic games in Taito Milestones has a series of very basic improvements that make experiences like Elevator Action, Qix and Space Seeker, just to mention a few examples. Wow, you will not feel that it is a simple port, there are options to enjoy the gaming experience as it should be.

It’s worth noting that there are visual, frame, and other options that make your on-screen experience that much more comfortable. These kinds of settings give some customization value to each of the titles available in Taito Milestones.

A collection for over 40s

Taito Milestones It doesn’t have special animations or a retouched presentation to encourage you to play again those titles that you gave tens or hundreds of chips to. The presentation is direct, non-stop, straight to the heart. It could have been something else, but it wasn’t.

The collection is 10 games: Alpine Ski, Wild Western, Front Line, Qix, Space Seeker, Elevator Action, Chack’n Pop, The Fairyland Story, Halley’s Comet and Ninjawarriors. If you recognize at least 3 titles, you should consider going for some kind of blood test, because youth is not your thing.

xix It’s one of those games where you could waste a lot of time.

Eye, they are not the most famous games of Taito: were missing Space Invaders, Bubble Bobble, Arkanoid, Darius and many more. Not to belittle the titles that are in this collection, because many are games with extraordinary design, but if you were looking for something like racing or popping bubbles, you won’t find it here.

What is a fact is that you feel an attack of nostalgia, at least it happened to me with Halley’s Comet, Elevator Action, Qix and Space Seeker, all very complicated games, but whose theme is easy to understand. Obviously, you will end up spending a lot of (fake) coins with each attempt.

Don’t expect a graphic gem in Taito Milestones, but do expect preservation

Taito Milestones It is not a remaster, nor is it a kind of retouched games, they are full-fledged emulations and the work done by Hamster is quite worthy with each of the titles. You would have to be very picky to see which one doesn’t have a good input lag or, failing that, whose music is not identical to what was heard in arcades.

To this we must add that the key part of this collection that, although it is available in the shop of the Switch, the ideal is to get it physical. This topic is not always discussed, but preserving the games in some way is very important. Although they are emulators, having them on hand, on a cartridge or disk, is much better.

There were arcade games that were certainly complex and difficult to beat.

On the other hand, we got into the debate that companies just tend to resell their games over and over again because they don’t come out with anything new. Making a game for this generation of consoles, even the last one, is not that simple, much less economical. One way to do business and earn an income is to relaunch these titles for a new generation of gamers to learn about.

this is where Taito Milestones takes another value, since it is a kind of historical lesson of how the titles were before and how they wanted your money in an indiscriminate way. Yes, it is a cruel subject, but it is the reality. These games used to be in bars and the owners needed all kinds of income. Passing the first level of Elevator Action insurance brought owners a nice profit.

Should you buy Taito Milestones?

Ideally, you should invest in the physical presentation of this collection of Taito games because that way you can make several minors that were not born in the eighties that difficult games were not born with Dark Souls or Elden Ring. There is so much more out there that depends entirely on your skill and reflexes.

Taito Milestones it’s a history lesson in a package that only the nostalgic will want to own. The selection of games is good, but too retro, missing other important titles that might have made the collection more attractive. Playing Elevator Action or Qix again will bring back many memories of when it didn’t hurt to lose a coin in an arcade game.

Let’s play Taito Milestones on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by an ININ Games representative in our region.