In recent years the works of director Makoto Shinkai have gained quite a following. This thanks to his stories that touch the heartstrings at the same time that they give us very curious and memorable fantastic elements. A tradition that will now continue with suzume.

Now Crunchyroll is preparing the arrival of this tape, which opens on April 13. Thanks to them I had the opportunity to attend a function prior to its launch. That is why here I share my opinion about this new adventure.

What is Suzume about?

Makoto Shinkai’s new film follows a teenager named Suzume Iwato. She is a young woman who lost her mother in a natural disaster and now lives with her aunt in a small town. However, her life takes a turn when she meets the mysterious Souta, who is looking for doors.

After opening one of these out of curiosity, Suzume and Souta embark on a journey across Japan. Since these can cause a huge disaster in the surroundings if they are not closed in time. So there is constantly some sense of urgency.

Throughout the film the story manages to keep you interested in what happens next. There are quite a few twists and revelations that help our protagonists’ odyssey not feel monotonous. Although there comes a moment near the end of the film where everything seems to stop. Even so, it is not something so serious that it derails everything that came before.

Another very positive point of the tape are the characters. In addition to Suzume and Soutsa, we are meeting several who will play their part in this mission. Not only do they fulfill their function of advancing the plot, but they also become quite endearing and curious on their own. Which in turn adds more weight to the importance of the task of the protagonists.

Its themes might resonate personally with some

Natural disasters are one of the main themes within Suzume. Since we Mexicans have gone through similar situations with earthquakes, I believe that the film could resonate with many. I personally felt the same anguish as the characters when the seismic alerts began to sound.

It also touches on a theme that seemed wonderful to me: the energy of places after being abandoned. The doors they must find are always in abandoned places that are charged with the energy of those who lived there at the time. Which connects with another of the pillars of the plot that is the transience of life. At one moment we can be and in the other no longer.

Although these songs sound a bit heavy, Suzume manages to carry them with a certain lightness. The film strikes a good balance between moments of calm and urgency. In addition to the fact that it has an adequate dose of humor that could make it one of the happiest films by Makoto Shinkai..

Suzume’s animation is a gem worth watching

While Suzume’s plot and characters already make the movie worthwhile, we can’t leave out its animation. Both the real and fantasy settings are brought to life with some pretty bright, colorful and engaging art.

Perhaps the most beautiful are the natural landscapes and abandoned places present throughout the film. There is also a part that takes place in a city at night, where the lights and neon signs are quite well done. It even made me want to visit such a place.

The character design is also quite remarkable, especially in terms of the fantastic beings in the film. Including a small cat that is quite cute in appearance, but that causes a lot of trouble for Suzume and Souta.

The voice actors did a great job.

The Suzume function that I attended was with the Latin Spanish dubbing. I think the team did a very good job. All the voices match each character perfectly and at no time did I notice any kind of error. Not to mention that they manage to convey the right sensations at all times.

Also, I get the impression that they made some adaptations to the jokes so that they reach the Latino public. Although I usually go for movies in their original language, Suzume’s adaptation and dubbing work is really good. So you shouldn’t hesitate to give it a try.

Should you give Suzume a chance?

If you have come this far, surely you already know the answer to this question. In my opinion, Suzume is a very beautiful film, with deep themes and spectacular animation. It is further proof that animation is a genre that can go further and is not just for children.

Even those who are not fans of Japanese animation should give it a shot. Since Makoto Shinkai also gives us one of the most interesting stories in recent years. Which excellently combines fantastic elements with real life concerns. So when this tape arrives on April 13, don’t hesitate to give it a try. I assure you that you will not regret it.

